https://sputniknews.com/20230327/new-snp-leader-to-be-finally-crowned-after-heated-battle-1108818456.html

New SNP Leader to Be Finally Crowned After Heated Battle

New SNP Leader to Be Finally Crowned After Heated Battle

The election of a new leader of the Scotland National Party was launched after the surprise resignation of former popular party leader, Nicola Sturgeon.

2023-03-27T10:13+0000

2023-03-27T10:13+0000

2023-03-27T10:17+0000

world

great britain

scotland

elections

snp

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1b/1108821982_0:0:2919:1642_1920x0_80_0_0_6631d225abb23960336fd59ff1b5db18.jpg

The race to win the bitterly contested battle is between three contenders, Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan. The final results will be unveiled at Murrayfield Stadium at roughly 2 p.m.Mr. Yousaf is predictably the candidate with the best chances of succeeding Ms. Sturgeon. Yousaf previously occupied the posts of transport minister and justice secretary, and currently holds the position of health minister. His rival Kate Forbes is well-known for her deep Christian conviction, which led to her to opposing gay marriage and criticizing having children outside of wedlock as wrong. Eventually, she lost a great amount of party support.Some political experts claim that Kate Forbes is more popular in Scotland overall. That being said, she went on maternity leave from her role as finance secretary and has now decided to get back into politics.The third candidate is the not-so-famous, 49-year-old Ash Regan. She had announced her intention to unify the ‘Yes voters’ for Scottish independence, blaming her opponents of being "wishy-washy" on the topic. However, critics mocked Ms. Regan's idea of creating a physical "readiness thermometer" to test Scotland's readiness for independence. The proposed device would allow Scots to monitor progress towards a second vote on the constitution.The race to occupy the SNP leadership spot is taking place after Nicola Sturgeon had announced her decision to step down, which came as a shock both for her supporters in the Party and in Scotland overall. The country's first woman prime minister said it was of her own free will, because she just knew she should leave at a time that's right.And it's not only about Nicola Sturgeon’s departure, her husband and the chief executive Peter Murrell also resigned from his post along with the head of the party's communications, after they persistently denied the record decline in the number of party members that had been previously reported by the media.The new leader of the SNP is expected to be announced in Edinburgh this afternoon, following which it is anticipated that Nicola Sturgeon will formally submit her resignation to King Charles III. On Tuesday, the new SNP leader will face a Holyrood vote to be appointed as the new FM, with the final ceremonial swearing-in taking place on Wednesday at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.The disturbances within the party are taking place against the backdrop of attempts by Scottish nationalists to hold a second independence referendum. The UK Supreme Court ruled on November 23, 2022, that the initiative to hold such a vote falls outside the jurisdiction of the Scottish Parliament.

https://sputniknews.com/20230215/nicola-sturgeon-to-resign-as-scottish-first-minister-1107457082.html

great britain

scotland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

great britain, scotland, snp, election, elections