New Russian Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker to Be Laid Down in May Next Year - Rosatom

New Russian Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker to Be Laid Down in May Next Year - Rosatom

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new, fifth and sixth Russian nuclear icebreakers of Project 22220 are planned to be laid down at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg... 27.03.2023

"We plan that the fifth icebreaker will be laid down in May 2024, and the sixth - in October 2025," Kulinko said. He added that budget investments in the construction of these two icebreakers, which will operate in the waters of the Northern Sea Route, are planned in the amount of 58.9 billion rubles (over $762 million).The Northern Sea Route, which falls inside Russia's exclusive economic zone, and is set to factor into Russia's economic plans in the future. The Northern Sea Route enables shipments to reach their destination quicker than if they traveled through the Suez Canal Route.Typically, the route is blocked during the winter months due to weather but rising global temperatures has made it more accessible. Rosatom told Sputnik that the state-run agency his developing a plan to open up the route year-round, though it is subject to final government approval.

