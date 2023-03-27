International
New Russian Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker to Be Laid Down in May Next Year - Rosatom
New Russian Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker to Be Laid Down in May Next Year - Rosatom
27.03.2023
"We plan that the fifth icebreaker will be laid down in May 2024, and the sixth - in October 2025," Kulinko said. He added that budget investments in the construction of these two icebreakers, which will operate in the waters of the Northern Sea Route, are planned in the amount of 58.9 billion rubles (over $762 million).
New Russian Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker to Be Laid Down in May Next Year - Rosatom

00:52 GMT 27.03.2023
© SovcomflotSovcomflot LNG ship Christophe de Margerie and Russian icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy traverse the Northern Sea Route in February 2021, the first commercial cargo vessel to do so
Sovcomflot LNG ship Christophe de Margerie and Russian icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy traverse the Northern Sea Route in February 2021, the first commercial cargo vessel to do so
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new, fifth and sixth Russian nuclear icebreakers of Project 22220 are planned to be laid down at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg, in May 2024 and October 2025, respectively, Maxim Kulinko, Deputy Head of the Northern Sea Route Directorate of Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom told Sputnik.
"We plan that the fifth icebreaker will be laid down in May 2024, and the sixth - in October 2025," Kulinko said.
The Arktika, the first vessel in the series of three Project 22220 LK-60 Nuclear Icebreakers being built by Baltic Shipyard Shipbuilding. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
Eastern Economic Forum 2022
Russia to Build Over 150 New Ships for Arctic Fleet, Including 12 Icebreakers
4 September 2022, 13:58 GMT
He added that budget investments in the construction of these two icebreakers, which will operate in the waters of the Northern Sea Route, are planned in the amount of 58.9 billion rubles (over $762 million).
The Northern Sea Route, which falls inside Russia's exclusive economic zone, and is set to factor into Russia's economic plans in the future. The Northern Sea Route enables shipments to reach their destination quicker than if they traveled through the Suez Canal Route.
Typically, the route is blocked during the winter months due to weather but rising global temperatures has made it more accessible. Rosatom told Sputnik that the state-run agency his developing a plan to open up the route year-round, though it is subject to final government approval.
"The targets of the federal project ‘Development of the Northern Sea Route’ should be achieved in 2024. Many people ask the question: what's next? State corporation Rosatom is systematically working, on behalf of the government, to extend the target indicators, milestones, and budgeting until 2030," Maxim Kulinko, Deputy Head of Rosatom’s Northern Sea Route Directorate said
