Netanyahu Tells Coalition Work on Judicial Reform to Be Suspended, Reports Say
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his coalition partners that he has decided to suspend controversial judicial reform, according to media reports.
08:54 GMT 27.03.2023 (Updated: 09:14 GMT 27.03.2023)
Sunday's mass protest erupted after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had sacked Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who became the first key Israeli minister to call for a halt to the nation's controversial judicial reform.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his coalition partners that he has decided to suspend controversial judicial reform, according to media reports.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin has understood that the country has "no other choice" but to suspend the reform, according to the radio station. Only National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir still advocates for the adoption of the reform.
Prior to that, Israeli President Issac Herzog has called on the government to halt the adoption of the judicial reform that has sparked major nation-wide protests.
Earlier, Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after the latter called on the Israeli government to halt the controversial judicial reform.
On Friday, organizers of the protest movement against the judicial reform in Israel declared a "week of paralysis," which would include nationwide demonstrations against the divisive legislative action. Earlier this week, hundreds of activists swarmed outside the residences of prominent Israeli government officials — including Tourism Minister Haim Katz, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, among others — to protest against the judicial reform.
Mass protests
against the controversial judicial reform have been held in Israel for 12 straight weeks.
In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.