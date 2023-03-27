https://sputniknews.com/20230327/nashville-christian-school-shooter-identified-as-28-year-old-trans-male-audrey-hale---police-1108849019.html
Nashville Christian School Shooter Identified as 28-Year-Old Trans Male Audrey Hale - Police
Nashville Christian School Shooter Identified as 28-Year-Old Trans Male Audrey Hale - Police
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Police have identified the apparent perpetrator of a shooting at a private Christian grade school in the US state of Tennessee as... 27.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-27T22:53+0000
2023-03-27T22:53+0000
2023-03-27T22:53+0000
americas
nashville
school shooting
tennessee
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1b/1108848873_0:63:3072:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_d69a09990bfd65eacbe74796cdfefb65.jpg
"We’ve identified the shooter as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female that lived in the Nashville area," Drake said on Monday. Hale identified as a transgender male and is believed to have previously attended the school, Drake added. The shooting left three children below the age of 10 dead, as well as three adults. One of the victims, Katherine Koonce, is listed as Head of School on the institution’s website. Hale was also killed by police who responded to the shooting. Police are investigating a residence linked to Hale, where they found a manifesto and maps of the school, Drake said. Drake declined to confirm whether issues related to Hale’s gender factored into the shooting, although officers are working on a theory they may soon unveil, the chief said. US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier on Monday. Biden addressed the shooting during remarks later in the day, commending law enforcement’s swift response and calling for the country to take steps to stop gun violence.
https://sputniknews.com/20230327/multiple-patients-reported-in-nashville-school-shooting-1108839886.html
americas
nashville
tennessee
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1b/1108848873_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_564b399d4cc23a0856e187625d8720c3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nashville, school shooting, tennessee
nashville, school shooting, tennessee
Nashville Christian School Shooter Identified as 28-Year-Old Trans Male Audrey Hale - Police
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Police have identified the apparent perpetrator of a shooting at a private Christian grade school in the US state of Tennessee as 28-year-old female Audrey Hale, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said during a press conference.
"We’ve identified the shooter as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female that lived in the Nashville area," Drake said on Monday.
Hale identified as a transgender male and is believed to have previously attended the school, Drake added.
The shooting left three children below the age of 10 dead, as well as three adults. One of the victims, Katherine Koonce, is listed as Head of School on the institution’s website.
Hale was also killed by police who responded to the shooting.
Police are investigating a residence linked to Hale, where they found a manifesto and maps of the school, Drake said.
Drake declined to confirm whether issues related to Hale’s gender factored into the shooting, although officers are working on a theory they may soon unveil, the chief said.
US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier on Monday. Biden addressed the shooting during remarks later in the day, commending law enforcement’s swift response and calling for the country to take steps to stop gun violence.