Moscow to Not Leave WTO Despite Attempts to Push Russia Out of Organization

Moscow is not going to leave the World Trade Organization (WTO), despite attempts by a number of countries to push Russia out of the organization, Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's economic cooperation department, said in an interview with Sputnik.
Russia is considering all options for participating in multilateral trade, analyzing the balance of benefits and costs of full membership in the WTO, the diplomat said. In light of such attempts, refusal of membership in the organization would be perceived by the West as proof of the effectiveness of their anti-Russian line and would contribute to further tightening their anti-Russian course, the diplomat added.The WTO was created with the goal of liberalizing international trade and regulating trade and political relations among member states. The organization currently unites 164 countries, Russia officially joined on August 22, 2012 after 18 years of negotiations.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is not going to leave the World Trade Organization (WTO), despite attempts by a number of countries to push Russia out of the organization, Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's economic cooperation department, said in an interview with Sputnik.
Russia is considering all options for participating in multilateral trade, analyzing the balance of benefits and costs of full membership in the WTO, the diplomat said.
"At the same time, we proceed from the fact that there are reasons to remain in the organization as a full-fledged member in order to maintain stable ties with developing states that are ready to continue cooperation on an equal basis and with mutual consideration of interests," Birichevsky said, noting it is no secret that "unfriendly countries and associations are trying to 'squeeze' us out of the WTO."
In light of such attempts, refusal of membership in the organization would be perceived by the West as proof of the effectiveness of their anti-Russian line and would contribute to further tightening their anti-Russian course, the diplomat added.
The WTO
was created with the goal of liberalizing international trade and regulating trade and political relations among member states. The organization currently unites 164 countries, Russia officially joined on August 22, 2012 after 18 years of negotiations.