https://sputniknews.com/20230327/moscow-to-not-leave-wto-despite-attempts-to-push-russia-out-of-organization-1108814510.html

Moscow to Not Leave WTO Despite Attempts to Push Russia Out of Organization

Moscow to Not Leave WTO Despite Attempts to Push Russia Out of Organization

Moscow is not going to leave the World Trade Organization (WTO), despite attempts by a number of countries to push Russia out of the organization, Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's economic cooperation department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

2023-03-27T05:47+0000

2023-03-27T05:47+0000

2023-03-27T05:47+0000

russia

russia

world trade organization (wto)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104455/07/1044550705_0:109:2049:1261_1920x0_80_0_0_dcd5a67b3f0a28ff19a02722eb27f9d8.jpg

Russia is considering all options for participating in multilateral trade, analyzing the balance of benefits and costs of full membership in the WTO, the diplomat said. In light of such attempts, refusal of membership in the organization would be perceived by the West as proof of the effectiveness of their anti-Russian line and would contribute to further tightening their anti-Russian course, the diplomat added.The WTO was created with the goal of liberalizing international trade and regulating trade and political relations among member states. The organization currently unites 164 countries, Russia officially joined on August 22, 2012 after 18 years of negotiations.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

world trade organization, attempts to push russia out of organization