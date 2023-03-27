https://sputniknews.com/20230327/moscow-considers-situation-in-israel-to-be-internal-affair-of-country-1108819714.html
Moscow Considers Situation in Israel to Be Internal Affair of Country
Moscow Considers Situation in Israel to Be Internal Affair of Country
Moscow considers the situation in Israel due to protests to be an internal affair of the country, but is concerned about it
2023-03-27T08:40+0000
2023-03-27T08:40+0000
2023-03-27T08:40+0000
Mass protests against the controversial judicial reform have been held in Israel for 12 straight weeks. According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli government plans to pass a key part of the proposed legislation in the coming days.Thousands have been protesting against the judicial reform in Israel for almost 12 weeks now. The draft law presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, if adopted, will significantly curtail the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court and give the government control over the procedure of the appointment of judges.
Moscow Considers Situation in Israel to Be Internal Affair of Country
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow considers the situation in Israel due to protests to be an internal affair of the country, but is concerned about it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik.
"We do not interfere. Of course, we are following the situation with concern. Of course, this is an internal matter. The main thing is that this does not result in serious problems that would affect security, people, our embassy in Tel Aviv, the consulate general in Haifa," Bogdanov said.
Later in the day, Bogdanov told reporters that Moscow wants all disputes in Israel to be resolved.
"We do not interfere in their internal affairs. We wish all issues to be resolved within the framework of the procedures provided for by the political ... [activity] of the country," Bogdanov said.
Mass protests against the controversial judicial reform have been held in Israel for 12 straight weeks. According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli government plans to pass a key part of the proposed legislation in the coming days.
Thousands have been protesting
against the judicial reform in Israel for almost 12 weeks now. The draft law presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, if adopted, will significantly curtail the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court and give the government control over the procedure of the appointment of judges.