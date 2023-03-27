https://sputniknews.com/20230327/moscow-considers-situation-in-israel-to-be-internal-affair-of-country-1108819714.html

"We do not interfere. Of course, we are following the situation with concern. Of course, this is an internal matter. The main thing is that this does not result in serious problems that would affect security, people, our embassy in Tel Aviv, the consulate general in Haifa," Bogdanov said. Later in the day, Bogdanov told reporters that Moscow wants all disputes in Israel to be resolved. Mass protests against the controversial judicial reform have been held in Israel for 12 straight weeks. According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli government plans to pass a key part of the proposed legislation in the coming days.Thousands have been protesting against the judicial reform in Israel for almost 12 weeks now. The draft law presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, if adopted, will significantly curtail the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court and give the government control over the procedure of the appointment of judges.

