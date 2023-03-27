https://sputniknews.com/20230327/mass-strike-to-stymie-transport-services-throughout-germany-1108813842.html

Mass Strike to Stymie Transport Services Throughout Germany

A mass strike of transport workers is set to begin on Monday, March 27, organized by the railway union EVG together with the Verdi trade union.

A mass strike of transport workers is set to begin on Monday, 27 March, organized by railway union, the Eisenbahn und Verkehrsgewerkschaft (EVG), and Ver.di, Germany's second-largest trade union. The strike will last a day and will affect the operation of transport services across the country. Almost all flights at the airports in Hamburg, Hanover, Dortmund, Dresden, Dusseldorf, Leipzig, Munich, Nuremberg, Frankfurt/Main, Stuttgart, and Cologne-Bonn are cancelled. Berlin airport continues to operate, but flights to many cities have been cancelled. The railway company Deutsche Bahn has also reported the suspension of long-haul journeys throughout the country. The company expects problems with train service to continue in the morning of 28 March. Most commuter trains will not run either, as their operator, DB Regio, has joined the strike too.Germany's autobahn operator will also take part in a large-scale strike. About 350,000 transport workers are expected to participate in the rally. This will be the largest strike in Germany since 1992, Ver.di head Frank Werneke stressed. It coincides with another round of talks between the unions and German officials, scheduled to take place between 27 and 29 March in Potsdam.

