https://sputniknews.com/20230327/lavrov-attends-gathering-of-major-public-diplomacy-foundation-1108814816.html
Lavrov Attends Gathering of Major Public Diplomacy Foundation
Lavrov Attends Gathering of Major Public Diplomacy Foundation
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov participates in the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund in Moscow.
2023-03-27T09:15+0000
2023-03-27T09:15+0000
2023-03-27T09:15+0000
russia
russia
sergey lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107460512_0:0:3128:1761_1920x0_80_0_0_f1d2255ff4b87d1e85102f1ee8fdda86.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov participates in a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund in Moscow on Monday, March 27. The participants will summarize the results of their activities in 2022 and approve areas of work for the upcoming period given the new geopolitical atmosphere.The fund was established in 2010 to support public diplomacy, promote the participation of Russian non-governmental organizations in international cooperation and the active involvement of civil society institutions in the foreign policy process.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107460512_203:0:2934:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd81c75c4c3e12c139f61444aab40565.jpg
Lavrov Attends Gathering of Major Public Diplomacy Foundation
Lavrov Attends Gathering of Major Public Diplomacy Foundation
2023-03-27T09:15+0000
true
PT16M15S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian foreign minister sergei lavrov, board of trustees of the alexander gorchakov public diplomacy fund
russian foreign minister sergei lavrov, board of trustees of the alexander gorchakov public diplomacy fund
Lavrov Attends Gathering of Major Public Diplomacy Foundation
The Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund was established in 2010 to promote the active involvement of civil society institutions in the process of foreign policymaking.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov participates in a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund in Moscow on Monday, March 27.
The participants will summarize the results of their activities in 2022 and approve areas of work for the upcoming period given the new geopolitical atmosphere.
The fund was established in 2010 to support public diplomacy, promote the participation of Russian non-governmental organizations in international cooperation and the active involvement of civil society institutions in the foreign policy process.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!