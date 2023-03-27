International
Lavrov Attends Gathering of Major Public Diplomacy Foundation
Lavrov Attends Gathering of Major Public Diplomacy Foundation
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov participates in the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund in Moscow.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov participates in a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund in Moscow on Monday, March 27. The participants will summarize the results of their activities in 2022 and approve areas of work for the upcoming period given the new geopolitical atmosphere.The fund was established in 2010 to support public diplomacy, promote the participation of Russian non-governmental organizations in international cooperation and the active involvement of civil society institutions in the foreign policy process.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Lavrov Attends Gathering of Major Public Diplomacy Foundation
Lavrov Attends Gathering of Major Public Diplomacy Foundation
Lavrov Attends Gathering of Major Public Diplomacy Foundation

09:15 GMT 27.03.2023
The Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund was established in 2010 to promote the active involvement of civil society institutions in the process of foreign policymaking.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov participates in a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund in Moscow on Monday, March 27.
The participants will summarize the results of their activities in 2022 and approve areas of work for the upcoming period given the new geopolitical atmosphere.
The fund was established in 2010 to support public diplomacy, promote the participation of Russian non-governmental organizations in international cooperation and the active involvement of civil society institutions in the foreign policy process.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
