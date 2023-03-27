https://sputniknews.com/20230327/israeli-parliaments-committee-approves-1st-part-of-judicial-reform-for-final-readings-1108826534.html

Israeli Parliament's Committee Approves 1st Part of Judicial Reform For Final Readings

Israeli Parliament's Committee Approves 1st Part of Judicial Reform For Final Readings

The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on Monday approved the first part of a controversial judicial reform bill, which would limit the Supreme Court’s authority, for its final readings amid widespread protests in the country.

"At the end of a long day of deliberations, the Special Committee on Amendments to Basic Law: The Government, chaired by MK Ofir Katz (Likud), approved early Monday morning for second and third readings the proposed Amendment to Basic Law: The Government (Amendment No. 16) (Competence of Ministers and Deputy Ministers)," the statement read. Meanwhile, Netanyahu told his coalition partners that the work on judicial reform would be suspended. On Sunday, discussion of the law was postponed until Monday morning. Major nationwide protests erupted in Israel late Sunday night after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over his opposition to the controversial reform. Protests against the reform have been held in Israel for 12 straight weeks. In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.

