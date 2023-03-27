International
LIVE: Anti-Government Protesters Rally in Tel Aviv
Hungarian Parliament Votes for Ratification of Finland's Accession to NATO
The Hungarian Parliament voted on Monday for the ratification of Finland's accession to NATO.
On March 17, the head of the ruling faction Fidesz, Mate Kocsis, said that the Hungarian Parliament will vote on Finland's membership in NATO on March 27 and a parliamentary group will decide on Sweden later. The admission of Finland to NATO was supported by 117 deputies, 40 opposed, and another 18 abstained, according to the parliament's website.On May 18, three months after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Turkiye initially blocked their bids due to its concern over Helsinki and Stockholm's long-standing support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara regards as a serious threat to its national security. Turkiye lifted its objections after Erdogan and the two Nordic leaders met in Madrid in June 2022, where they signed a security memorandum to unblock the process of Finland and Sweden's accession.The accession process came once more to a standstill for Sweden in January this year following the Quran-burning incident in Stockholm. Erdogan said the country should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid, but expressed no reservations regarding Finland's bid.
16:33 GMT 27.03.2023 (Updated: 16:39 GMT 27.03.2023)
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - The Hungarian Parliament voted on Monday for the ratification of Finland's accession to NATO.
On March 17, the head of the ruling faction Fidesz, Mate Kocsis, said that the Hungarian Parliament will vote on Finland's membership in NATO on March 27 and a parliamentary group will decide on Sweden later.
The admission of Finland to NATO was supported by 117 deputies, 40 opposed, and another 18 abstained, according to the parliament's website.
On May 18, three months after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Turkiye initially blocked their bids due to its concern over Helsinki and Stockholm's long-standing support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara regards as a serious threat to its national security. Turkiye lifted its objections after Erdogan and the two Nordic leaders met in Madrid in June 2022, where they signed a security memorandum to unblock the process of Finland and Sweden's accession.
The accession process came once more to a standstill for Sweden in January this year following the Quran-burning incident in Stockholm. Erdogan said the country should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid, but expressed no reservations regarding Finland's bid.
