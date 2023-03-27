https://sputniknews.com/20230327/guterres-to-fulfill-request-of-unsc-amid-vote-on-russias-draft-resolution-on-nord-stream-blast-1108842810.html

Guterres to Fulfill Request of UNSC Amid Vote on Russia's Draft Resolution on Nord Stream Blast

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will always fulfill requests of the Security Council, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday ahead of the vote on Russia's draft resolution asking Guterres to investigate the Nord Stream blast.

"If there is a resolution and the Security Council asking the Secretary-General to do something, the Secretary-General does that thing," Dujarric told a briefing. The draft, which calls for the establishment of a UN-led commission, as well as for the UN member states, including those conducting their relevant national investigations to cooperate with the Commission, will be voted on Monday afternoon.In February, Russia presented a UN Security Council draft resolution requesting the UN Secretary General to conduct an independent international investigation to verify the facts that Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh put forward claiming the United States sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines.In September 2022, underwater blasts occurred at three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the incident.

