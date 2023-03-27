https://sputniknews.com/20230327/guterres-to-fulfill-request-of-unsc-amid-vote-on-russias-draft-resolution-on-nord-stream-blast-1108842810.html
Guterres to Fulfill Request of UNSC Amid Vote on Russia's Draft Resolution on Nord Stream Blast
Guterres to Fulfill Request of UNSC Amid Vote on Russia's Draft Resolution on Nord Stream Blast
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will always fulfill requests of the Security Council, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday ahead of the vote on Russia's draft resolution asking Guterres to investigate the Nord Stream blast.
2023-03-27T17:41+0000
2023-03-27T17:41+0000
2023-03-27T17:41+0000
nord stream sabotage
un security council (unsc)
antonio guterres
nord stream
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083659891_0:108:3000:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_8563b9e69dce0a705eea2f4e47ec800b.jpg
"If there is a resolution and the Security Council asking the Secretary-General to do something, the Secretary-General does that thing," Dujarric told a briefing. The draft, which calls for the establishment of a UN-led commission, as well as for the UN member states, including those conducting their relevant national investigations to cooperate with the Commission, will be voted on Monday afternoon.In February, Russia presented a UN Security Council draft resolution requesting the UN Secretary General to conduct an independent international investigation to verify the facts that Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh put forward claiming the United States sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines.In September 2022, underwater blasts occurred at three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the incident.
https://sputniknews.com/20230327/compensation-claims-for-nord-stream-blast-after-identifying-responsible-justified-kremlin-1108824665.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083659891_232:0:2769:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_3738e943b443f77e4e61612ba86c5861.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nord stream sabotage, unsc, russia's draf resolution, unsc to vote on russia's resolution, resolution requestion probe into nord stream blast
nord stream sabotage, unsc, russia's draf resolution, unsc to vote on russia's resolution, resolution requestion probe into nord stream blast
Guterres to Fulfill Request of UNSC Amid Vote on Russia's Draft Resolution on Nord Stream Blast
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will always fulfill requests of the Security Council, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday ahead of the vote on Russia's draft resolution asking Guterres to investigate the Nord Stream blast.
"If there is a resolution and the Security Council asking the Secretary-General to do something, the Secretary-General does that thing," Dujarric told a briefing.
The draft, which calls for the establishment of a UN-led commission, as well as for the UN member states, including those conducting their relevant national investigations to cooperate with the Commission, will be voted
on Monday afternoon.
In February, Russia presented a UN Security Council draft resolution requesting the UN Secretary General to conduct an independent international investigation to verify the facts that Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh put forward claiming the United States sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines.
In September 2022, underwater blasts occurred at three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the incident.