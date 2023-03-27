International
LIVE: Anti-Government Protesters Rally in Tel Aviv
Germany Announces Initiative to Rebuild Ukraine, Pledges $27Mln for Interstate Partnership
German Development Minister Svenja Schulze launched an initiative on Monday to rebuild Ukraine, even as the conflict continues in the eastern European country.
"Ukraine’s reconstruction begins now … Governments alone will not be able to shoulder such a huge task. Entire societies are needed. In Germany, we see a lot of interest in contributing to Ukraine's reconstruction," she said. The Ukrainian Reconstruction Platform will bring together communities, companies and individuals in Germany and Ukraine, Schulze added. Germany will spend 25 million euros ($27 million) on strengthening cross-border partnerships. Last fall, Kiev estimated the post-conflict reconstruction of the country at around $750 billion, while the European Commission estimated the damage caused by Russia's military operation at 600 billion euros.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Development Minister Svenja Schulze launched an initiative on Monday to rebuild Ukraine, even as the conflict continues in the eastern European country.
"Ukraine’s reconstruction begins now … Governments alone will not be able to shoulder such a huge task. Entire societies are needed. In Germany, we see a lot of interest in contributing to Ukraine's reconstruction," she said.
The Ukrainian Reconstruction Platform will bring together communities, companies and individuals in Germany and Ukraine, Schulze added. Germany will spend 25 million euros ($27 million) on strengthening cross-border partnerships.
Last fall, Kiev estimated the post-conflict reconstruction of the country at around $750 billion, while the European Commission estimated the damage caused by Russia's military operation at 600 billion euros.
