Foreign Ministers of Iran, Saudi Arabia Discuss Upcoming Meeting - Ministry

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud have discussed their upcoming meeting over the phone, the Iranian Foreign Ministry informs.

"Iranian FM has, during a telephone conversation, held talks with his Saudi counterpart over the latest state of the agreement between Tehran and Riyadh & the upcoming meeting between the two top diplomats," the Iranian foreign ministry said on Twitter. The Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry said earlier this month that the two foreign ministers had agreed to hold a bilateral meeting as soon as possible to facilitate the resumption of work of the diplomatic missions of the two countries. At the start of this month, Saudi Arabia and Iran, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic relations, which were broken off in 2017 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Nimr al-Nimr, a Shiite preacher.

