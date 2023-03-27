https://sputniknews.com/20230327/bidens-choice-for-faa-withdraws-nomination-1108811680.html

Biden's Choice for FAA Withdraws Nomination

Biden's Choice for FAA Withdraws Nomination

Senate Republicans' criticism has led Phillip Washington, President Biden's nominee for the leadership position at the FAA, to withdraw his nomination. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg confirmed the withdrawal.

2023-03-27T02:09+0000

2023-03-27T02:09+0000

2023-03-27T02:09+0000

americas

us

u.s. federal aviation authority (faa)

federal aviation administration (faa)

pete buttigieg

plane crash

airports

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1b/1108811415_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_36ec7549b7c9a39023d50c9870b197cd.jpg

Buttigieg praised Washington's transportation and military experience, stating that he was an excellent nominee for the role. He also expressed disappointment at what he calls partisan attacks and procedural obstruction that Washington had faced, but respected his decision to withdraw and thanked him for his service.Republicans had voiced concerns over Washington's limited aviation experience, given that he had served as the CEO of Denver International Airport for less than two years.Although Washington had run transit agencies in Denver and Los Angeles, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) argued that the FAA needed an administrator with extensive aviation experience, who could earn bipartisan support in the Senate and keep the flying public safe.However, even some Democrats were uncertain about Washington's confirmation. Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mon.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), a former Democrat, did not indicate how they would vote.The FAA has been without a Senate-confirmed administrator for two years. Billy Nolen, a pilot who has held safety jobs at three airlines and the FAA, is serving as its acting administrator.Washington's withdrawal comes at a time when federal transportation officials have come under scrutiny over a string of close calls between passenger jets this year. Seven such incidents have been confirmed, and Buttigieg warned that US airports could face more than 20 such incidents in 2023.At an FAA safety summit earlier this month, Buttigieg suggested that more mistakes than usual were happening across the system, including on runways, at gates while planes were pushing back, in control towers, and on flight decks.

https://sputniknews.com/20230112/us-aviation-authority-blames-damaged-database-file-for-catastrophic-nationwide-flight-shutdown-1106238861.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

us, us faa, who is in charge of us faa, new head of faa, why did phillip washington fail hearings, what did gop say about phillip washington, pete buttigieg about biden's faa head nominee, plane crashes in us, us air transport crashes collapses