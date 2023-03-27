https://sputniknews.com/20230327/bidens-choice-for-faa-withdraws-nomination-1108811680.html
Biden's Choice for FAA Withdraws Nomination
Biden's Choice for FAA Withdraws Nomination
Senate Republicans' criticism has led Phillip Washington, President Biden's nominee for the leadership position at the FAA, to withdraw his nomination. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg confirmed the withdrawal.
2023-03-27T02:09+0000
2023-03-27T02:09+0000
2023-03-27T02:09+0000
americas
us
u.s. federal aviation authority (faa)
federal aviation administration (faa)
pete buttigieg
plane crash
airports
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1b/1108811415_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_36ec7549b7c9a39023d50c9870b197cd.jpg
Buttigieg praised Washington's transportation and military experience, stating that he was an excellent nominee for the role. He also expressed disappointment at what he calls partisan attacks and procedural obstruction that Washington had faced, but respected his decision to withdraw and thanked him for his service.Republicans had voiced concerns over Washington's limited aviation experience, given that he had served as the CEO of Denver International Airport for less than two years.Although Washington had run transit agencies in Denver and Los Angeles, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) argued that the FAA needed an administrator with extensive aviation experience, who could earn bipartisan support in the Senate and keep the flying public safe.However, even some Democrats were uncertain about Washington's confirmation. Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mon.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), a former Democrat, did not indicate how they would vote.The FAA has been without a Senate-confirmed administrator for two years. Billy Nolen, a pilot who has held safety jobs at three airlines and the FAA, is serving as its acting administrator.Washington's withdrawal comes at a time when federal transportation officials have come under scrutiny over a string of close calls between passenger jets this year. Seven such incidents have been confirmed, and Buttigieg warned that US airports could face more than 20 such incidents in 2023.At an FAA safety summit earlier this month, Buttigieg suggested that more mistakes than usual were happening across the system, including on runways, at gates while planes were pushing back, in control towers, and on flight decks.
https://sputniknews.com/20230112/us-aviation-authority-blames-damaged-database-file-for-catastrophic-nationwide-flight-shutdown-1106238861.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1b/1108811415_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fcc1a5397afe6ae0ca65abb370aa105b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, us faa, who is in charge of us faa, new head of faa, why did phillip washington fail hearings, what did gop say about phillip washington, pete buttigieg about biden's faa head nominee, plane crashes in us, us air transport crashes collapses
us, us faa, who is in charge of us faa, new head of faa, why did phillip washington fail hearings, what did gop say about phillip washington, pete buttigieg about biden's faa head nominee, plane crashes in us, us air transport crashes collapses
Biden's Choice for FAA Withdraws Nomination
Senate Republicans' criticism has led Phillip Washington, President Biden's nominee for the leadership position at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), to withdraw his nomination. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg confirmed the withdrawal, citing "undeserved" attacks against Washington.
Buttigieg praised Washington's transportation and military experience, stating that he was an excellent nominee for the role. He also expressed disappointment at what he calls partisan attacks and procedural obstruction that Washington had faced, but respected his decision to withdraw and thanked him for his service.
Republicans had voiced concerns over Washington's limited aviation experience, given that he had served as the CEO of Denver International Airport for less than two years.
Although Washington had run transit agencies in Denver and Los Angeles, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) argued that the FAA needed an administrator with extensive aviation experience, who could earn bipartisan support in the Senate and keep the flying public safe.
"Given the significant challenges facing the FAA, this wasn’t the time for an administrator who needed on-the-job training," said Cruz.
However, even some Democrats were uncertain about Washington's confirmation. Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mon.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), a former Democrat, did not indicate how they would vote.
The FAA has been without a Senate-confirmed administrator for two years. Billy Nolen, a pilot who has held safety jobs at three airlines and the FAA, is serving as its acting administrator.
Washington's withdrawal comes at a time when federal transportation officials have come under scrutiny over a string of close calls between passenger jets this year. Seven such incidents have been confirmed, and Buttigieg warned that US airports could face more than 20 such incidents in 2023.
At an FAA safety summit earlier this month, Buttigieg suggested that more mistakes
than usual were happening across the system, including on runways, at gates while planes were pushing back, in control towers, and on flight decks
.