https://sputniknews.com/20230327/biden-office-criticized--by-progressives-over-willow-project-approval-1108812562.html

Biden Office Criticized by Progressives Over Willow Project Approval

Biden Office Criticized by Progressives Over Willow Project Approval

The Biden administration is facing backlash from progressive groups and voters over its decision to approve the Willow Project, a massive oil drilling effort in Alaska with topics like #StopWillow trending on social media.

2023-03-27T03:49+0000

2023-03-27T03:49+0000

2023-03-27T03:57+0000

americas

us

alaska

conocophillips

carbon emissions

carbon dioxide

alexandria ocasio-cortez

raul grijalva

biden administration

oil drilling

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1b/1108812250_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7ba8a8101f8469b01cc7f4dfec684ff1.jpg

Despite the opposition, the administration approved the project because of legal constraints, as leases to drill there were granted years ago. However, the administration has tried to mend fences with environmental advocates by making overtures to the environmental movement, inviting them to voice their concerns.Following the decision, officials with the White House Council on Environmental Quality met with environmental organizations to hear their grievances. However, even more mainstream environmental groups that are typically allies with the administration expressed their anger, despite the fact that the size of the project was reduced from ConocoPhillips’ original proposal.The administration has also announced a series of moves on conservation, including the proposal of protections for 13 million acres of federally-owned land in Alaska that have significant natural and historic value. Additionally, the administration said it would block 2.8 million acres in the Arctic Ocean from oil and gas drilling, although there has not been a federal lease sale in the Arctic Ocean since 2007.These moves garnered applause from environmentalists, but many said the policies did not make up for the impacts of the Willow Project. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, the former chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and current top Democrat on the Natural Resources Committee, said that the administration will need to do more with regulations, additional land and water protections, and making sure the Inflation Reduction Act benefits to the energy transition.The decision to approve Willow coincided with Biden’s decision to sign a GOP measure overturning a sentencing proposal approved by the city council of Washington, D.C. This has sparked worries on the left that the White House will move further to the center as Biden prepared for an expected reelection run next year.Groups like the Sunrise Movement have said that in the wake of the decision, the Biden administration needs to take other steps, like declaring a climate emergency, to prove his commitment to the issue. Declaring a climate emergency could empower Biden to use the Defense Production Act to speed up production for low-carbon energy technology.Democratic strategist Jon Reinish said that the Biden administration is having to juggle competing crises amid both climate change and high energy prices.However, he noted that with a polarizing conservative figures from GOP, who might be potentially running against Biden in 2024, the administration may need to appeal to more centrist voters."Hate is more motivating than love in such polarized political times, so something tells me that this will not make young voters or single-issue voters stay home," added Reinish.

https://sputniknews.com/20230314/what-is-the-willow-project-in-alaska-and-why-is-it-controversial-1108382644.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221111/why-wests-sanctions-spree-directly-contradict-its-own-climate-goals-1104028189.html

americas

alaska

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

us, alaska oil, willow project alaska, stopwillow, biden administration backlash, raúl grijalva, alexandria ocasio-cortez, carbon emission in us, does biden support green transition, us oil drilling, biden merges with centrists, lefties criticize biden