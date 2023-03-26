International
White House Says Phone Talks Between Biden, Xi Not Scheduled Yet
White House Says Phone Talks Between Biden, Xi Not Scheduled Yet
A telephone conversation between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, has not been scheduled yet, US National Security Council Special Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Sunday
"No date for that call," Kirby told the CBS News broadcaster, when asked about a potential call between the two leaders. At the same time, he noted the importance of maintaining open lines of communication with Beijing and assured that Biden wanted to have a conversation with Xi. Earlier in March, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Biden could hold a telephone conversation with Xi in the near future. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, in turn, said Washington should take necessary measures to put China-US relations back on the right track.Last week, Xi traveled to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reflecting the deepening ties between China and Russia.
xi jinping, john kirby, joe biden, phone call
19:50 GMT 26.03.2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping walks past Russian honour guards during a welcoming ceremony upon arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A telephone conversation between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, has not been scheduled yet, US National Security Council Special Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Sunday, stressing, however, the need to maintain channels of communication between the two countries.
"No date for that call," Kirby told the CBS News broadcaster, when asked about a potential call between the two leaders.
At the same time, he noted the importance of maintaining open lines of communication with Beijing and assured that Biden wanted to have a conversation with Xi.
Earlier in March, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Biden could hold a telephone conversation with Xi in the near future. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, in turn, said Washington should take necessary measures to put China-US relations back on the right track.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
Russia
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Hold Talks in Moscow
21 March, 12:23 GMT
Last week, Xi traveled to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reflecting the deepening ties between China and Russia.
