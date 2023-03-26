https://sputniknews.com/20230326/white-house-says-phone-talks-between-biden-xi-not-scheduled-yet-1108809124.html

White House Says Phone Talks Between Biden, Xi Not Scheduled Yet

White House Says Phone Talks Between Biden, Xi Not Scheduled Yet

A telephone conversation between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, has not been scheduled yet, US National Security Council Special Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Sunday

2023-03-26T19:50+0000

2023-03-26T19:50+0000

2023-03-26T19:50+0000

world

xi jinping

john kirby

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/14/1108595149_0:216:2873:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_5285c6645e0bdcccfdb6b16e1235166b.jpg

"No date for that call," Kirby told the CBS News broadcaster, when asked about a potential call between the two leaders. At the same time, he noted the importance of maintaining open lines of communication with Beijing and assured that Biden wanted to have a conversation with Xi. Earlier in March, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Biden could hold a telephone conversation with Xi in the near future. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, in turn, said Washington should take necessary measures to put China-US relations back on the right track.Last week, Xi traveled to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reflecting the deepening ties between China and Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20230321/vladimir-putin-and-xi-jinping-hold-talks-in-moscow-1108629800.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

xi jinping, john kirby, joe biden, phone call