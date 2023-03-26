https://sputniknews.com/20230326/venezuelan-vice-president-says-maduros-covid-19-test-result-was-false-positive-1108791976.html
Venezuelan Vice President Says Maduro’s COVID-19 Test Result Was False Positive
Venezuelan Vice President Says Maduro’s COVID-19 Test Result Was False Positive
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has received a false positive coronavirus test result, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.
2023-03-26T01:32+0000
2023-03-26T01:32+0000
2023-03-26T01:32+0000
world
nicolas maduro
nicolas maduro
covid-19
venezuela
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095263959_0:0:2923:1645_1920x0_80_0_0_bfa1fc919bc0c2a1d5bad87d330004c1.jpg
The Ibero-American Summit is currently underway in the Dominican Republic, providing a platform for discussion for leaders from Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Maduro was initially scheduled to speak at the summit on Saturday, March 25. Since the president cancelled his attendance due to COVID-19 concerns, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil is attending the Saturday and Sunday summit events instead.
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095263959_194:0:2923:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_576dd28b339136029b4629c4ba45044e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nicolas maduro, venezuela, covid-19, delcy rodriguez
nicolas maduro, venezuela, covid-19, delcy rodriguez
Venezuelan Vice President Says Maduro’s COVID-19 Test Result Was False Positive
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has received a false positive coronavirus test result, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.
"Yesterday, President Nicolas Maduro was informed by his doctors of a positive PCR Covid result. This led to the suspension of his participation in the Ibero-American Summit. Today, 2 tests were performed with negative results. Everything indicates that it was a false positive," Rodriguez said on Twitter on Saturday.
The Ibero-American Summit is currently underway in the Dominican Republic, providing a platform for discussion for leaders from Latin America, Spain and Portugal.
Maduro was initially scheduled to speak at the summit on Saturday, March 25. Since the president cancelled his attendance due to COVID-19 concerns, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil is attending the Saturday and Sunday summit events instead.