TV News Anchor Reportedly Fired After Quoting Snoop Dog

Mississippi TV host Barbie Bassett lost her position with WLBT after she quoted a Snoop Dogg lyric, American media reported, suggesting that the words could be considered "racially insensitive." The incident occurred on March 8, while Basset was on air discussing Snoop Dogg’s latest addition to his Cali Wine Collection, and said "Fo shizzle, my nizzle," which - depending on whom you ask - may simply mean "for sure, my friend"... or include a euphemism for a racial slur.According to media reports, Barbie Bassett is no longer listed as a member of the WLBT news team and she hasn’t been on air since the incident.Later, renowned radio host Charlamagne tha God took her side.Some netizens also backed the anchor on social media, saying she had done nothing to get such a backlash.The broadcaster which she was working for was unable to comment on the issue, according to media reports.

