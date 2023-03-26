International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230326/tv-news-anchor-reportedly-fired-after-quoting-snoop-dog-1108794550.html
TV News Anchor Reportedly Fired After Quoting Snoop Dog
TV News Anchor Reportedly Fired After Quoting Snoop Dog
The rapper, known for his catchy tunes, has delivered a lot of memorable lines - but this time, reciting his lyrics seems to have cost someone their job. And... 26.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-26T06:24+0000
2023-03-26T06:24+0000
viral
snoop dogg
fired
tv host
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104399/43/1043994366_0:52:1024:628_1920x0_80_0_0_d1719fa71532cd40d6f5ff574e7693f2.jpg
Mississippi TV host Barbie Bassett lost her position with WLBT after she quoted a Snoop Dogg lyric, American media reported, suggesting that the words could be considered "racially insensitive." The incident occurred on March 8, while Basset was on air discussing Snoop Dogg’s latest addition to his Cali Wine Collection, and said "Fo shizzle, my nizzle," which - depending on whom you ask - may simply mean "for sure, my friend"... or include a euphemism for a racial slur.According to media reports, Barbie Bassett is no longer listed as a member of the WLBT news team and she hasn’t been on air since the incident.Later, renowned radio host Charlamagne tha God took her side.Some netizens also backed the anchor on social media, saying she had done nothing to get such a backlash.The broadcaster which she was working for was unable to comment on the issue, according to media reports.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104399/43/1043994366_60:0:964:678_1920x0_80_0_0_9fcdf799d15acdb831ae9e36cd2d9655.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
snoop dogg, fired, tv host
snoop dogg, fired, tv host

TV News Anchor Reportedly Fired After Quoting Snoop Dog

06:24 GMT 26.03.2023
© Flickr / rodrigoferrariSnoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2023
© Flickr / rodrigoferrari
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The rapper, known for his catchy tunes, has delivered a lot of memorable lines - but this time, reciting his lyrics seems to have cost someone their job. And no, it is not about smoking weed every day.
Mississippi TV host Barbie Bassett lost her position with WLBT after she quoted a Snoop Dogg lyric, American media reported, suggesting that the words could be considered "racially insensitive." The incident occurred on March 8, while Basset was on air discussing Snoop Dogg’s latest addition to his Cali Wine Collection, and said "Fo shizzle, my nizzle," which - depending on whom you ask - may simply mean "for sure, my friend"... or include a euphemism for a racial slur.
According to media reports, Barbie Bassett is no longer listed as a member of the WLBT news team and she hasn’t been on air since the incident.
Later, renowned radio host Charlamagne tha God took her side.

"I don't think she should have been fired for that," he said, as quoted by media. "She might not even know what 'nizzle' means, yo. Come on, like stop. That's not a reason to fire that woman."

Some netizens also backed the anchor on social media, saying she had done nothing to get such a backlash.
© Twitter/MagnetronScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2023
Screenshot
© Twitter/Magnetron
© Twitter/ScorpioDragon94Screenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2023
Screenshot
© Twitter/ScorpioDragon94
The broadcaster which she was working for was unable to comment on the issue, according to media reports.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала