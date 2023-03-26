International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230326/senator-says-white-house-very-much-in-favor-of-bill-to-ban-tiktok-1108807856.html
Senator Says White House Very Much 'in Favor' of Bill to Ban TikTok
Senator Says White House Very Much 'in Favor' of Bill to Ban TikTok
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is very much in favor of a bipartisan bill to ban Chinese video-sharing app TikTok nationwide for safety reasons, US Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner has said.
2023-03-26T17:59+0000
2023-03-26T17:59+0000
americas
tiktok
bytedance
ban
joe biden
white house
congress
bill
legislation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105192525_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0402ee49ad074a5697ed5f421a3a59b7.jpg
The US House Foreign Affairs Committee approved a bill in early March that would allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if it was deemed to be a threat to national security. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan praised the draft legislation, saying it could provide protection against "countries of concern in sensitive technology sectors."Warner said that TikTok not only jeopardizes the privacy of US users, but also serves as a "propaganda" tool for China.The US House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing Thursday featuring testimony from TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, whom US lawmakers questioned about the platform's data privacy practices and alleged ties to the Chinese government. Chew listed off TikTok's efforts to safeguard US user data and denied claims that the platform colluded with the Chinese government. However, US lawmakers expressed skepticism about Chew's statements and reiterated calls for a ban.Currently, there are over 150 million TikTik users in the United States. TikTok access from government devices is prohibited in more than half of US states due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government. The company has repeatedly denied that such concerns carry any weight.
https://sputniknews.com/20230323/political-theater-why-does-us-seek-full-ban-of-tiktok-1108725287.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230324/from-bytedance-to-cambridge-analytica-six--takeaways-from-tiktok-ceos-testimony-to-congress-1108741646.html
americas
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105192525_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_78931998db2aee9dfbdd3b6ff501ad17.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
white house, tiktok, ban, legislation, draft bill
white house, tiktok, ban, legislation, draft bill

Senator Says White House Very Much 'in Favor' of Bill to Ban TikTok

17:59 GMT 26.03.2023
© AP Photo / Michael DwyerThe TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2023
© AP Photo / Michael Dwyer
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is very much in favor of a bipartisan bill to ban Chinese video-sharing app TikTok nationwide for safety reasons, US Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner has said.
"I think the White House is very in favor of this bill," Warner told a Sunday morning chat show, when asked whether the Biden administration wanted the draft law passed.
The US House Foreign Affairs Committee approved a bill in early March that would allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if it was deemed to be a threat to national security. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan praised the draft legislation, saying it could provide protection against "countries of concern in sensitive technology sectors."
Warner said that TikTok not only jeopardizes the privacy of US users, but also serves as a "propaganda" tool for China.

"One of my bigger fears, we got 150 million Americans on TikTok an average of about 90 minutes a day [is] how that channel could be used for propaganda purposes or disinformation, advocated by the [Chinese] Communist Party," Warner said.

In this photo illustration the social media application logo for TikTok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of a US flag and Chinese flag background in Washington, DC, on March 16, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2023
Sputnik Explains
'Political Theater': Why Does US Seek Full Ban of TikTok?
23 March, 15:03 GMT
The US House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing Thursday featuring testimony from TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, whom US lawmakers questioned about the platform's data privacy practices and alleged ties to the Chinese government. Chew listed off TikTok's efforts to safeguard US user data and denied claims that the platform colluded with the Chinese government. However, US lawmakers expressed skepticism about Chew's statements and reiterated calls for a ban.
Currently, there are over 150 million TikTik users in the United States. TikTok access from government devices is prohibited in more than half of US states due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government. The company has repeatedly denied that such concerns carry any weight.
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on TikTok: How Congress Can Safeguard American Data Privacy and Protect Children from Online Harms, on Capitol Hill, March 23, 2023, in Washington, DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2023
Americas
From ByteDance to Cambridge Analytica: Six Takeaways From TikTok CEO’s Testimony to Congress
24 March, 06:20 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала