Saudi State TV Show Mocks Biden as Senile and Foolish, as Actor Imitates His Real Life Blunders

The comedic segment may be a joke, but for the D.C. establishment, Saudi Arabia’s increasingly independent foreign policy is no laughing matter.

Saudi state television mocked US President Joe Biden at length this week in a scathing portrayal that paints the head of state as senile and foolish.In the video, which was widely shared online, a horrified 'Kamala Harris' attempts to escort an actor playing Joe Biden off stage as he tries to greet imaginary people.On social media, a number of alarmed viewers said the satire as painful, but reflective of reality.“It's accurate. It's funny. It's not going to end well,” wrote one Twitter user.Others pointed out that there was almost no need to produce a new video showing a doddering Biden attempting to shake hands with people who don’t exist, given that he’s repeatedly been documented doing just that.The sketch marks the second time the satirical Saudi show, Studio 22, has lampooned the American commander-in-chief in the past year.Last April, the show aired another segment depicting Kamala Harris repeatedly being forced to intervene as Biden dozes off mid-speech.The sketch comes as an increasingly assertive Riyadh pursues a more independent foreign policy path which has seen it deepen its relations with China and Russia despite pressure from the United States.On March 10, Saudi Arabia announced it’s normalizing diplomatic relations with Iran, in the latest move which suggests the country has little interest in serving as Washington's pawn.

