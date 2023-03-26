https://sputniknews.com/20230326/russian-internal-ministry-puts-possible-participants-in-bryansk-attack-on-wanted-list-1108809397.html
Russian Internal Ministry Puts Possible Participants in Bryansk Attack on Wanted List
Russian Internal Ministry Puts Possible Participants in Bryansk Attack on Wanted List
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Internal Ministry has put Denis Kapustin and Kirill Kanakhin, the possible participants in a deadly attack on Russia's Bryansk Region, on the wanted list, without specifying articles of the Russian Criminal Code imputed to them, the ministry's database of wanted people showed on Sunday.
"Grounds for the search: wanted under an article of the Russian Criminal Code," according to the database.
Earlier this month, the Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service (Rosfinmonitoring) included Kapustin in a list of terrorists and extremists.
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Kapustin, the founder of Ukraine's right-wing Russian Volunteer Corps, was behind the attack on the Bryansk Region in early March. The security service added that in August 2022, it thwarted a sabotage and terrorist act organized by Kapustin using an improvised explosive device at an oil and gas facility in Russia's Volgograd Region.
Earlier in March, Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had penetrated from Ukraine to the territory of the Klimovsky district's Liubechane village. The saboteurs shelled a moving car, killing two people and injuring a child. The FSB said Ukrainian nationalists had been pushed out into the territory of Ukraine, where they were subjected to a massive artillery strike.