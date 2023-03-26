https://sputniknews.com/20230326/russian-house-in-central-african-republic-hosts-event-for-orphans-1108805041.html

Russian House in Central African Republic Hosts Event for Orphans

On March 25, an event was organized at the Russian House in Bangui for Central African orphans. Several dozen children had the opportunity to gain knowledge about Russian culture and receive gifts.

About 30 children on 25 March visited the Russian House, a cultural center for strengthening ties between the Central African Republic and Russia located in Bangui, the African's country's capital, which continues its work after the attempted attack on its chief, Dmitri Syty.The children from the Foundation for Christian Humanitarian Action (FAHC) orphanage, played games organized by the center's staff, reports say.The kids watched Russian cartoons and later received "tasty and useful gifts", according to media.The event "left neither the children nor the adults indifferent", reacted Thierry Divine Malekamba, a teacher who accompanied the children to the event.Strengthening of cultural links between Russia and CARThis is not the first event organized for children by Russia in Bangui. In early January, several scouts visited the Russian House to get learn more about Russian culture and history. They played traditional Russian games and watched Soviet and Russian cartoons.Furthermore, at the end of 2022, the Russian Embassy in CAR put up a Christmas tree in Bangui. Students from the local Orthodox school attended the ceremony.The Russian House in Bangui first opened in December 2021. The center includes a children's playground and three conference rooms that serve as a cinema, as well as free Russian language classes for Central Africans.Russian cultural institution targeted by attackIn mid-December 2022, the activities of the Russian House in Bangui were disrupted by an attack. Dmitri Sytyi, director of the cultural center, was injured when a package exploded in his hands, and he later had to be moved to Russia where he was hospitalized. In February, four DHL employees were arrested during the ongoing investigation into the case. The perpetrator of the attack remains unknown.

