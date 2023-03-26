International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230326/russia-not-suffering-from-medicine-shortage-health-minister-says-1108792507.html
Russia Not Suffering From Medicine Shortage, Health Minister Says
Russia Not Suffering From Medicine Shortage, Health Minister Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There is no major shortage of medicines and medical equipment in Russia, mechanisms have been developed to quickly resolve all the possible... 26.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-26T02:59+0000
2023-03-26T02:59+0000
russia
russian health ministry
medicine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080142318_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0bff0265c08533a6c7d809e1d1997065.jpg
"There is no global deficit [of medical equipment and drugs in Russia]. If any difficulties arise, then we have developed and implemented mechanisms that quickly and effectively compensate for everything," Murashko said. He specified that new labs and production facilities are emerging in Russia and the Ministry of Health is creating a number of new production sites. This year, the health ministry is working on production sites for different drugs, cell technologies and new test systems, Murashko said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080142318_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2120e40769c281065955bd8b78b792ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian health ministry, medicine
russian health ministry, medicine

Russia Not Suffering From Medicine Shortage, Health Minister Says

02:59 GMT 26.03.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya / Go to the mediabankRussian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko
Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There is no major shortage of medicines and medical equipment in Russia, mechanisms have been developed to quickly resolve all the possible issues, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik.
"There is no global deficit [of medical equipment and drugs in Russia]. If any difficulties arise, then we have developed and implemented mechanisms that quickly and effectively compensate for everything," Murashko said.
He specified that new labs and production facilities are emerging in Russia and the Ministry of Health is creating a number of new production sites.
This year, the health ministry is working on production sites for different drugs, cell technologies and new test systems, Murashko said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала