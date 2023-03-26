https://sputniknews.com/20230326/putin-west-aspires-to-create-new-axis-like-nazi-germany-did-before-wwii-1108796220.html
Putin: West Aspires to 'Create New Axis' Like Nazi Germany Did Before WWII
The so-called collective West aspires to "create a new Axis", similar to what Nazi Germany did before WWII, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated. 26.03.2023, Sputnik International
The so-called collective West aspires to "create a new Axis", similar to what Nazi Germany did before WWII, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated.Putin recalled, speaking in an interview for Russia-24 broadcaster, that NATO had earlier agreed on a new strategic concept for the alliance, announcing the bloc’s global nature. The Russian President also commented on the agreement reached at the beginning of the year between Great Britain and Japan on establishing contacts and developing relations in the military sphere.
Putin recalled, speaking in an interview for Russia-24 broadcaster, that NATO had earlier agreed on a new strategic concept for the alliance, announcing the bloc’s global nature. The Russian President also commented on the agreement reached at the beginning of the year between Great Britain and Japan on establishing contacts and developing relations in the military sphere.