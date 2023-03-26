https://sputniknews.com/20230326/putin-west-aspires-to-create-new-axis-like-nazi-germany-did-before-wwii-1108796220.html

Putin: West Aspires to 'Create New Axis' Like Nazi Germany Did Before WWII

Putin: West Aspires to 'Create New Axis' Like Nazi Germany Did Before WWII

The so-called collective West aspires to "create a new Axis", similar to what Nazi Germany did before WWII, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated. 26.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-26T07:49+0000

2023-03-26T07:49+0000

2023-03-26T08:03+0000

russia

russia

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1a/1107821544_0:0:3079:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_0c8b16c9623f6687dd3996913f36888c.jpg

The so-called collective West aspires to "create a new Axis", similar to what Nazi Germany did before WWII, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated.Putin recalled, speaking in an interview for Russia-24 broadcaster, that NATO had earlier agreed on a new strategic concept for the alliance, announcing the bloc’s global nature. The Russian President also commented on the agreement reached at the beginning of the year between Great Britain and Japan on establishing contacts and developing relations in the military sphere.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin talks on topical foreign policy issues with Russian media Putin talks on topical foreign policy issues with Russian media 2023-03-26T07:49+0000 true PT3M03S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, vladimir putin, видео