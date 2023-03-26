https://sputniknews.com/20230326/protesters-clash-with-police-in-frances-sainte-soline-200-people-injured-1108792254.html

Protesters Clash With Police in France’s Sainte-Soline, 200 People Injured

PARIS (Sputnik) - At least 200 people were injured during clashes between protesters and law enforcement in the western French commune of Sainte-Soline, BFMTV... 26.03.2023, Sputnik International

On Saturday, a protest was held in Sainte-Soline against the construction of a large reservoir for agricultural needs. Protesters used Molotov cocktails and set at least four police vehicles on fire, according to French media reports. BFMTV said that around 200 people were injured during clashes between protesters and police in Sainte-Soline. According to the French Interior Ministry, over 35 police officers were injured. Local farmers are against the construction of the reservoir, which will combine 16 smaller reservoirs, and believe that this measure will benefit large-scale agricultural production, while smaller farms will be left without water.

