Poetry, Politics 'Wonderful Combination': South African Poet and MP Celebrates World Poetry Day

World Poetry Day was an opportunity to remember the role of poetry in human life. Zolani Mkiva, a South African parliamentarian, is a living example of this, as he is also a poet.

On the occasion of World Poetry Day, which was celebrated on 21 March, Sputnik spoke to poet and member of the South African Parliament, Zolani Mkiva.For the artist, World Poetry Day is "very important", because poetry "crosses all sectors of society, it unites people, it expresses love, it somehow brings into the equation the need for people to live harmoniously". The poet also emphasized that in the technological era, it is of the utmost importance to preserve such traditions as oral art such as poetry, in particular by digitalizing it.Mkiva began writing poetry when he was "still very, very young, at the age of eight", "at a time when South Africa was still under the yoke of apartheid oppression", he says. Being a "traditional oral poet", he wrote "protest poetry and poetry that calls for freedom".Overall, Mkiva outlines that his poetry "has been enriched by culture, by politics, but also by the sort of friendship which [South Africans] had with these countries".According to Mkiva, poetry is deeply connected to politics, as the art helps to connect both spheres of our lives.The South African politician highlights that, for him, politics and poetry is a great combination, which makes him a better mediator between the public and the power. As a politician, Mkiva has also shared his views on what qualities state service requires.

