International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230326/no-sugar-coating-100-of-uk-imported-honey-in-eu-probably-fake-test-shows-1108798323.html
No Sugar-Coating: 100% of UK-Imported Honey in EU Probably Fake, Test Shows
No Sugar-Coating: 100% of UK-Imported Honey in EU Probably Fake, Test Shows
Of all the honey consumed by Europeans, about 40% is imported from third countries.
2023-03-26T11:13+0000
2023-03-26T11:53+0000
world
european union (eu)
uk
honey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0c/1099518204_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_de584af7196f4dabf76e18f7ab90b971.jpg
Almost half the honey imported into the EU - 46 percent of shipments - does not meet EU standards, according to a new investigation by the European Commission.The commission tested 320 samples throughout Europe. Of the 21 samples taken in France, only four were "real" honey. Of more than 30 samples on German store shelves, fewer than half were of adequate quality. And all 10 samples of honey blended or packaged in the UK that were included in the test, failed, leading the report to suggest that it may have come from overseas.The honey was found to be substandard in 74 percent of imports from China, 93 percent of Turkish honey, and 100 percent of honey from the UK.Six years ago, when the authenticity of honey was last tested, only 14 percent of imports were substandard.The vast majority of the irregularities came from the addition of foreign sugar, such as beet or rice syrup, which makes it cheaper to manufacture. Although this does not pose any risk to consumers, it reduces the health properties of the honey - and its value as well.Following the test, the European Commission has opened an investigation of 44 companies, seven of which have already been sanctioned.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Maxim Minaev
Maxim Minaev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0c/1099518204_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b0911533a6b43019d1375e4e4c11a59b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
honey imported into the eu, uk-imported
honey imported into the eu, uk-imported

No Sugar-Coating: 100% of UK-Imported Honey in EU Probably Fake, Test Shows

11:13 GMT 26.03.2023 (Updated: 11:53 GMT 26.03.2023)
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Carlos Ebert / Honey
Honey - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Carlos Ebert /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Maxim Minaev
All materialsWrite to the author
Of all the honey consumed by Europeans, about 40 percent is imported from third countries - and it looks as though the British deliveries are prime suspects when it comes to quality control.
Almost half the honey imported into the EU - 46 percent of shipments - does not meet EU standards, according to a new investigation by the European Commission.
The commission tested 320 samples throughout Europe. Of the 21 samples taken in France, only four were "real" honey. Of more than 30 samples on German store shelves, fewer than half were of adequate quality. And all 10 samples of honey blended or packaged in the UK that were included in the test, failed, leading the report to suggest that it may have come from overseas.

"Such practices defraud consumers and put honest producers in jeopardy as they face unfair competition from operators who can slash prices thanks to illicit, cheap ingredients," OLAF, the EU anti-fraud office, said as quoted by media.

The honey was found to be substandard in 74 percent of imports from China, 93 percent of Turkish honey, and 100 percent of honey from the UK.
Six years ago, when the authenticity of honey was last tested, only 14 percent of imports were substandard.
The vast majority of the irregularities came from the addition of foreign sugar, such as beet or rice syrup, which makes it cheaper to manufacture. Although this does not pose any risk to consumers, it reduces the health properties of the honey - and its value as well.
Following the test, the European Commission has opened an investigation of 44 companies, seven of which have already been sanctioned.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала