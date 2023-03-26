https://sputniknews.com/20230326/no-giggling-now-michael-gove-pushes-ban-on-laughing-gas-despite-personal-cocaine-use-1108804430.html
No Giggling Now: Michael Gove Pushes Ban On Laughing Gas Despite Personal Cocaine Use
No Giggling Now: Michael Gove Pushes Ban On Laughing Gas Despite Personal Cocaine Use
On Sunday, UK Housing Secretary Michael Gove has confirmed the sale of laughing gas to the public will be banned under plans to tackle anti-social behavior.
On Sunday, UK Housing Secretary Michael Gove confirmed that the sale of laughing gas to the public will be banned under plans to confront anti-social behavior.Only those who need it in their work will be able to use and store it.On Sunday, Michael Gove appeared on a TV show, where he was asked why politicians who have taken drugs themselves can promote public bans. Although his moral sentiments seem noble, the statement itself seems a bit off, given that back in 2019, Gove admitted he had a history of cocaine use, after a book revealed that he had taken the drug several times while he worked as a journalist.Laughing gas, or nitrous oxide, has an intoxicating effect and causes fits of laughter. From 2001 to 2016, there were 36 deaths related to the substance in the UK. At that time, a ban was proposed, but it was never recognized as a drug. Its popularity has grown since, largely because of its availability and low cost.
No Giggling Now: Michael Gove Pushes Ban On Laughing Gas Despite Personal Cocaine Use
British law at present prohibits the intentional or reckless use of nitrous oxide (the chemical name for laughing gas) which, according to statistics, is the second most-used drug by people aged between 16 and 24 in the UK.
On Sunday, UK Housing Secretary Michael Gove confirmed that the sale of laughing gas to the public will be banned under plans to confront anti-social behavior.
"We are doing this because if you walk through any urban park you will see these little silver cannisters which are the evidence of people regarding public spaces as arenas for drug-taking. It is unacceptable. People should feel those spaces are being looked after in a way which means they are safe for children," Gove said, as quoted by British media.
Only those who need it in their work will be able to use and store it.
On Sunday, Michael Gove appeared on a TV show, where he was asked why politicians who have taken drugs themselves can promote public bans.
"It's worse than a mistake to regard drug-taking as somehow acceptable," Gove said in response.
Although his moral sentiments seem noble, the statement itself seems a bit off, given that back in 2019, Gove admitted he had a history of cocaine use
, after a book revealed that he had taken the drug several times while he worked as a journalist.
Laughing gas, or nitrous oxide, has an intoxicating effect and causes fits of laughter. From 2001 to 2016, there were 36 deaths related to the substance in the UK. At that time, a ban was proposed, but it was never recognized as a drug. Its popularity has grown since, largely because of its availability and low cost.