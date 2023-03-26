https://sputniknews.com/20230326/no-giggling-now-michael-gove-pushes-ban-on-laughing-gas-despite-personal-cocaine-use-1108804430.html

No Giggling Now: Michael Gove Pushes Ban On Laughing Gas Despite Personal Cocaine Use

No Giggling Now: Michael Gove Pushes Ban On Laughing Gas Despite Personal Cocaine Use

On Sunday, UK Housing Secretary Michael Gove has confirmed the sale of laughing gas to the public will be banned under plans to tackle anti-social behavior.

2023-03-26T13:38+0000

2023-03-26T13:38+0000

2023-03-26T13:38+0000

world

uk

michael gove

gas

drugs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107575/12/1075751258_0:0:2538:1429_1920x0_80_0_0_2e3e5142de3acb4b7970e24612e46b5b.jpg

On Sunday, UK Housing Secretary Michael Gove confirmed that the sale of laughing gas to the public will be banned under plans to confront anti-social behavior.Only those who need it in their work will be able to use and store it.On Sunday, Michael Gove appeared on a TV show, where he was asked why politicians who have taken drugs themselves can promote public bans. Although his moral sentiments seem noble, the statement itself seems a bit off, given that back in 2019, Gove admitted he had a history of cocaine use, after a book revealed that he had taken the drug several times while he worked as a journalist.Laughing gas, or nitrous oxide, has an intoxicating effect and causes fits of laughter. From 2001 to 2016, there were 36 deaths related to the substance in the UK. At that time, a ban was proposed, but it was never recognized as a drug. Its popularity has grown since, largely because of its availability and low cost.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Maxim Minaev

Maxim Minaev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maxim Minaev

uk housing secretary michael gove, laughing gas, anti-social behavior