International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230326/kanye-west-says-he-likes-jewish-people-again-after-watching-2012-buddy-cop-comedy-1108792922.html
Kanye West Says He ‘Likes Jewish People Again’ After Watching 2012 Buddy Cop Comedy
Kanye West Says He ‘Likes Jewish People Again’ After Watching 2012 Buddy Cop Comedy
After a tumultuous year which saw the rapper and mogul isolated from much of the US elite as a result of his antisemitic statements about Jewish people, West says he’s finally changed his mind about followers of Judaism.
2023-03-26T03:52+0000
2023-03-26T03:52+0000
viral
kanye west
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102612459_0:0:2745:1544_1920x0_80_0_0_c89f7073df25da59e2121d28c74484ec.jpg
Hip-hop icon Kanye West raised eyebrows again Saturday after stating on social media that since watching the 2012 police comedy 21 Jump Street, he’s begun to like Jews once more."No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people," insisted West, who now legally goes by the abbreviated moniker "Ye."On the other hand, "no Christian can be labeled [an] antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew," he continued."Thank you Jonah Hill I love you," the post concluded.West spent much of 2022 in hot water after making a series of increasingly bizarre remarks that were widely characterized as anti-Semitic. Though he entered the year a billionaire, his net worth has since tumbled to around an estimated $300 million after he was dropped by sponsors including Adidas, Balenciaga, and Foot Locker.West, who is no stranger to controversy, first began to divorce from mainstream American culture in 2016 after the rapper announced that if he voted, he "would’ve voted for" former US President Donald Trump.But last year the star’s celebrity status took a massive hit after a series of media appearances alongside notorious white nationalist troll Nick Fuentes. And a now-infamous interview with Alex Jones in December appeared to be the tipping point.In a widely-ridiculed segment, Ye told the Infowars host: “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”"I see good things about Hitler also," he said at the time.
https://sputniknews.com/20230228/demand-for-kanye-west-sneakers-rising-despite-anti-semitic-scandals-1107863931.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Wyatt Reed
Wyatt Reed
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102612459_14:0:2745:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa7a3604736fd3fd9e6b00b4b8e18420.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kanye west, jonah hill, 21 jump street, judaism
kanye west, jonah hill, 21 jump street, judaism

Kanye West Says He ‘Likes Jewish People Again’ After Watching 2012 Buddy Cop Comedy

03:52 GMT 26.03.2023
© AP Photo / Ashley LandisFILE - Kanye West watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, on March 11, 2022 A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remark
FILE - Kanye West watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, on March 11, 2022 A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remark - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2023
© AP Photo / Ashley Landis
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Wyatt Reed
All materials
After a tumultuous year which saw the rapper and mogul isolated from much of the US elite as a result of his antisemitic statements about Jewish people, West says he’s finally changed his mind about followers of Judaism.
Hip-hop icon Kanye West raised eyebrows again Saturday after stating on social media that since watching the 2012 police comedy 21 Jump Street, he’s begun to like Jews once more.
"Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again," the rapper wrote in an Instagram post published Saturday, in a reference to the film’s Jewish co-star.
"No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people," insisted West, who now legally goes by the abbreviated moniker "Ye."
On the other hand, "no Christian can be labeled [an] antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew," he continued.
"Thank you Jonah Hill I love you," the post concluded.
West spent much of 2022 in hot water after making a series of increasingly bizarre remarks that were widely characterized as anti-Semitic. Though he entered the year a billionaire, his net worth has since tumbled to around an estimated $300 million after he was dropped by sponsors including Adidas, Balenciaga, and Foot Locker.
West, who is no stranger to controversy, first began to divorce from mainstream American culture in 2016 after the rapper announced that if he voted, he "would’ve voted for" former US President Donald Trump.
But last year the star’s celebrity status took a massive hit after a series of media appearances alongside notorious white nationalist troll Nick Fuentes. And a now-infamous interview with Alex Jones in December appeared to be the tipping point.
In a widely-ridiculed segment, Ye told the Infowars host: “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”
"I see good things about Hitler also," he said at the time.
Kanye West performs on stage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2023
Americas
Demand for Kanye West Sneakers Rising Despite Anti-Semitic Scandals
28 February, 09:04 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала