Kanye West Says He ‘Likes Jewish People Again’ After Watching 2012 Buddy Cop Comedy

After a tumultuous year which saw the rapper and mogul isolated from much of the US elite as a result of his antisemitic statements about Jewish people, West says he’s finally changed his mind about followers of Judaism.

Hip-hop icon Kanye West raised eyebrows again Saturday after stating on social media that since watching the 2012 police comedy 21 Jump Street, he’s begun to like Jews once more."No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people," insisted West, who now legally goes by the abbreviated moniker "Ye."On the other hand, "no Christian can be labeled [an] antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew," he continued."Thank you Jonah Hill I love you," the post concluded.West spent much of 2022 in hot water after making a series of increasingly bizarre remarks that were widely characterized as anti-Semitic. Though he entered the year a billionaire, his net worth has since tumbled to around an estimated $300 million after he was dropped by sponsors including Adidas, Balenciaga, and Foot Locker.West, who is no stranger to controversy, first began to divorce from mainstream American culture in 2016 after the rapper announced that if he voted, he "would’ve voted for" former US President Donald Trump.But last year the star’s celebrity status took a massive hit after a series of media appearances alongside notorious white nationalist troll Nick Fuentes. And a now-infamous interview with Alex Jones in December appeared to be the tipping point.In a widely-ridiculed segment, Ye told the Infowars host: “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”"I see good things about Hitler also," he said at the time.

