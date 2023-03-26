https://sputniknews.com/20230326/honduras-severs-diplomatic-relations-with-taiwan-1108792770.html
The Interior Ministry of Honduras has announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Taiwan.
Honduras Severs Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Interior Ministry of Honduras has announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Taiwan.
"The Secretary of State in the Offices of Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, with instructions from the President of the Republic, has communicated to Taiwan the decision to break diplomatic relations," the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.
According to the statement, Honduras recognizes the government of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate government.
Taiwan responded to Honduras with reciprocal measures.
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu said at a Sunday press conference that the foreign ministry had "decided to end diplomatic relations with the Republic of Honduras, completely stop bilateral cooperation and withdraw the diplomatic mission.
Earlier this month, Taiwan recalled its ambassador from Honduras following the announcement that the Central American country was intending to establish formal relations with China.
On March 15, Honduran President Xiomara Castro instructed Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina to start work on establishing formal diplomatic relations with China. The announcement drew harsh criticism from Taiwan.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that Honduras's willingness to establish diplomatic relations with Beijing was a "trend of history" that China welcomes.
Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.