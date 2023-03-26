https://sputniknews.com/20230326/china-russia-became-worlds-trade-surplus-leaders-in-2022-1108795654.html

China, Russia Became World's Trade Surplus Leaders in 2022

China, Russia Became World's Trade Surplus Leaders in 2022

China and Russia became world leaders in the trade surplus in 2022, breaking their own records for this indicator, according to Sputnik calculations based on data from national statistics.

2023-03-26T06:57+0000

2023-03-26T06:57+0000

2023-03-26T06:57+0000

economy

china

russia

trade

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/02/1107957856_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9145663f511acb01921b9e30df1bce08.jpg

China's trade surplus grew by 30% last year to an all-time high of $877.6 billion, the data showed. Russia increased its surplus 1.7 times over the year to a record $333.4 billion, moving up to second place among major economies. Saudi Arabia, which had its highest trade surplus since 2012 at $221.3 billion, ranked third. The absolute leader in trade surplus growth in 2022 was Canada, where the index jumped 4.8 times — from $3.65 billion to $17.45 billion. At the same time, the only country that managed to move from a trade deficit to a surplus last year was Nigeria. As a result, 26 major economies recorded a trade surplus of $2.45 trillion in 2022, compared to 32 countries with $2.1 trillion a year earlier. The study was conducted by Sputnik on the basis of data from the national statistical agencies of the world's 60 largest economies.

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china and russia, world's trade surplus leaders, national statistics