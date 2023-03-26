https://sputniknews.com/20230326/biden-promises-federal-support-to-mississippi-after-deadly-tornado-1108792613.html

Biden Promises Federal Support to Mississippi After Deadly Tornado

US President Joe Biden has promised support to the state of Mississippi where over two dozen people died as a result of a storm.

He promised support to all those impacted by the devastating storm and the first responders and emergency personnel. "I also spoke to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, who has already deployed emergency response personnel and resources to support search-and-rescue teams, assess the damage, and focus our federal support where it is needed most quickly."The Washington Post reported on Saturday that the death toll from the tornadoes that tore through Mississippi and Alabama on Friday night stood at 26. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said earlier on Saturday that the death toll stood at 23, while four people were missing.

