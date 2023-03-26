Biden Promises Federal Support to Mississippi After Deadly Tornado
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has promised support to the state of Mississippi where over two dozen people died as a result of a storm.
"The images from across Mississippi are heartbreaking. While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know that many of our fellow Americans are not only grieving for family and friends, they’ve lost their homes and businesses," Biden said in a Saturday statement.
He promised support to all those impacted by the devastating storm and the first responders and emergency personnel.
"Today, I reached out to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, and have spoken to Senator Wicker, Senator Hyde-Smith, and Congressman Bennie Thompson to express my condolences and offer full federal support as communities recover from the effects of this storm," the US president said.
"I also spoke to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, who has already deployed emergency response personnel and resources to support search-and-rescue teams, assess the damage, and focus our federal support where it is needed most quickly."
The Washington Post reported on Saturday that the death toll from the tornadoes that tore through Mississippi and Alabama on Friday night stood at 26.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said earlier on Saturday that the death toll stood at 23, while four people were missing.