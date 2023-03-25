International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230325/video-two-dead-seven-missing-after-massive-explosion-erupts-at-pennsylvania-chocolate-factory-1108771800.html
Video: Two Dead, Seven Missing After Massive Explosion Erupts at Pennsylvania Chocolate Factory
Video: Two Dead, Seven Missing After Massive Explosion Erupts at Pennsylvania Chocolate Factory
At least two people died and several others were injured as a result of an explosion and a subsequent fire at a chocolate factory in the US state of Pennsylvania.
2023-03-25T03:02+0000
2023-03-25T03:00+0000
americas
pennsylvania
chocolate
factory
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/19/1108771921_0:0:2071:1165_1920x0_80_0_0_34055569ed89700c0c593e829388b745.png
The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. local time on Friday (21:00 GMT), and destroyed part of the R.M. Palmer Company chocolate factory in West Reading, Berks County.Footage shared on social media captured the moment the explosion erupted at the site.Additional video showed a massive plume of smoke emitting from the building as firefighters responded to the scene.Citing West Reading police, local media reported that seven individuals were believed missing following the accident. At least six people were hospitalized with injuries. A spokesperson for the Reading Hospital has indicated that eight people had been transported to the facility, specifying that two were considered in fair condition and that another was transferred. The remaining individuals were released without further issue.The explosion at the chocolate factory is believed to have been likely caused by a gas leak. An investigation is underway.
americas
pennsylvania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/19/1108771921_177:0:1932:1316_1920x0_80_0_0_79550c8d78930a9b23dffc1d122b71e0.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pennsylvania, massive explosion, chocolate factory
pennsylvania, massive explosion, chocolate factory

Video: Two Dead, Seven Missing After Massive Explosion Erupts at Pennsylvania Chocolate Factory

03:02 GMT 25.03.2023
© Screenshot/Insider PaperImage captures moment that a massive explosion unfolded at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory.
Image captures moment that a massive explosion unfolded at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2023
© Screenshot/Insider Paper
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least two people died and several others were injured as a result of an explosion and a subsequent fire at a chocolate factory in the US state of Pennsylvania.
The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. local time on Friday (21:00 GMT), and destroyed part of the R.M. Palmer Company chocolate factory in West Reading, Berks County.
Footage shared on social media captured the moment the explosion erupted at the site.
Additional video showed a massive plume of smoke emitting from the building as firefighters responded to the scene.
Citing West Reading police, local media reported that seven individuals were believed missing following the accident. At least six people were hospitalized with injuries.
A spokesperson for the Reading Hospital has indicated that eight people had been transported to the facility, specifying that two were considered in fair condition and that another was transferred. The remaining individuals were released without further issue.
The explosion at the chocolate factory is believed to have been likely caused by a gas leak.
An investigation is underway.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала