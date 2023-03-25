https://sputniknews.com/20230325/video-two-dead-seven-missing-after-massive-explosion-erupts-at-pennsylvania-chocolate-factory-1108771800.html

Video: Two Dead, Seven Missing After Massive Explosion Erupts at Pennsylvania Chocolate Factory

Video: Two Dead, Seven Missing After Massive Explosion Erupts at Pennsylvania Chocolate Factory

At least two people died and several others were injured as a result of an explosion and a subsequent fire at a chocolate factory in the US state of Pennsylvania.

2023-03-25T03:02+0000

2023-03-25T03:02+0000

2023-03-25T03:00+0000

americas

pennsylvania

chocolate

factory

explosion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/19/1108771921_0:0:2071:1165_1920x0_80_0_0_34055569ed89700c0c593e829388b745.png

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. local time on Friday (21:00 GMT), and destroyed part of the R.M. Palmer Company chocolate factory in West Reading, Berks County.Footage shared on social media captured the moment the explosion erupted at the site.Additional video showed a massive plume of smoke emitting from the building as firefighters responded to the scene.Citing West Reading police, local media reported that seven individuals were believed missing following the accident. At least six people were hospitalized with injuries. A spokesperson for the Reading Hospital has indicated that eight people had been transported to the facility, specifying that two were considered in fair condition and that another was transferred. The remaining individuals were released without further issue.The explosion at the chocolate factory is believed to have been likely caused by a gas leak. An investigation is underway.

americas

pennsylvania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pennsylvania, massive explosion, chocolate factory