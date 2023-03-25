https://sputniknews.com/20230325/united-airlines-to-launch-first-air-taxi-service--in-chicago-in-2025-reports-say-1108773351.html
United Airlines to Launch First Air Taxi Service in Chicago in 2025, Reports Say
United Airlines to Launch First Air Taxi Service in Chicago in 2025, Reports Say
In the near future, Chicago will become the first city with a commercial electric air taxi route.
2023-03-25T05:03+0000
2023-03-25T05:03+0000
2023-03-25T05:03+0000
americas
us
chicago
air taxi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104685/85/1046858500_0:69:3896:2261_1920x0_80_0_0_8e49d3910e9e8a8f01ebc9704e6ad65e.jpg
The US' United Airlines plans to launch the first electric air taxi service in 2025, from O’Hare International Airpot to Vertiport Chicago, the biggest vertical aircraft take-off and landing facility in North America in partnership with Archer Aviation, according to media reports.The Archer Midnight electric air cab is designed to carry four passengers, luggage, and a pilot for up to 160 km, but is also optimized for more frequent 32 km flights with a 12-minute charge in between. The eVTOL is powered by six rechargeable batteries and is designed for speeds up to 240 km/h. The plane will operate at a "price that is competitive with ground travel." To build the necessary charging infrastructure for the eVTOL in and around Chicago, United Airlines and Archer will work with Illinois-based electricity provider ComEd.In 2020, United Airlines announced intentions to become "100 percent green" by 2050 by completely reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its operations, "not relying on traditional carbon offsets."
americas
chicago
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104685/85/1046858500_396:0:3501:2329_1920x0_80_0_0_f9e5b1b97c7dba3165f774ca17b4767c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
air taxi chicago, united airlines, air taxi route, commercial electric air taxi, is there air taxi
air taxi chicago, united airlines, air taxi route, commercial electric air taxi, is there air taxi
United Airlines to Launch First Air Taxi Service in Chicago in 2025, Reports Say
In the near future, Chicago will become the first city with a commercial electric air taxi route.
The US' United Airlines plans to launch the first electric air taxi
service in 2025, from O’Hare International Airpot to Vertiport Chicago, the biggest vertical aircraft take-off and landing facility in North America in partnership with Archer Aviation, according to media reports.
“This exciting new technology will further decarbonize our means of transportation, taking us another step forward in our fight against climate change,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said as quoted by media. “I’m pleased that Chicago residents will be among the first in the nation to experience this innovative, convenient form of travel.”
The Archer Midnight electric air cab is designed to carry four passengers, luggage, and a pilot for up to 160 km, but is also optimized for more frequent 32 km flights with a 12-minute charge in between.
The eVTOL is powered by six rechargeable batteries and is designed for speeds up to 240 km/h. The plane will operate at a "price that is competitive with ground travel." To build the necessary charging infrastructure for the eVTOL in and around Chicago, United Airlines and Archer will work with Illinois-based electricity provider ComEd.
In 2020, United Airlines announced intentions to become "100 percent green" by 2050 by completely reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its operations, "not relying on traditional carbon offsets."