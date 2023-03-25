International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230325/uk-defense-chief-wallace-defends-use-of-tiktok-despite-ban-from-government-devices-1108787696.html
UK Defense Chief Wallace Defends Use of TikTok Despite Ban From Government Devices
UK Defense Chief Wallace Defends Use of TikTok Despite Ban From Government Devices
The UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace on Saturday defended the use of Chinese video-sharing app TikTok
2023-03-25T17:05+0000
2023-03-25T17:05+0000
world
uk
tiktok
ben wallace
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/05/1081366603_0:205:3071:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_a2950a5eb0eab16ec97afea887ab9b1d.jpg
Earlier in March, the UK government banned officials from installing TikTok on government devices due to security reasons. However, the ban does not apply to personal devices. Wallace also said that the defense ministry's publishing model provided the department's employees with an opportunity to share the content on TikTok without being logged into the application when using an official device.Currently, TikTok access from government devices is also prohibited in more than half of US states due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government. In addition, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has approved a bill that could allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if they are believed to be a threat to national security.In February, TikTok's use was banned by the Canadian government and the European Union's Commission and Parliament on all devices used by their employees for work.
https://sputniknews.com/20230323/political-theater-why-does-us-seek-full-ban-of-tiktok-1108725287.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/05/1081366603_23:0:2754:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c5d442239f7de39fed1e6124e99ed23.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, tiktok, ben wallace
uk, tiktok, ben wallace

UK Defense Chief Wallace Defends Use of TikTok Despite Ban From Government Devices

17:05 GMT 25.03.2023
© AP Photo / Kiichiro SatoA logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo
A logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2023
© AP Photo / Kiichiro Sato
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace on Saturday defended the use of Chinese video-sharing app TikTok by his department despite its ban from government devices, saying that the application helps to globally communicate the activities of the UK troops.
Earlier in March, the UK government banned officials from installing TikTok on government devices due to security reasons. However, the ban does not apply to personal devices.
"The Ministry of Defence (MOD) TikTok account has been implemented to communicate globally the ongoing efforts of the UK Armed Forces, including our work with nine partner nations, to train Ukrainian soldiers and prepare them for frontline combat," Wallace said in a statement published on the UK parliament's website.
In this photo illustration the social media application logo for TikTok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of a US flag and Chinese flag background in Washington, DC, on March 16, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2023
Sputnik Explains
'Political Theater': Why Does US Seek Full Ban of TikTok?
23 March, 15:03 GMT
Wallace also said that the defense ministry's publishing model provided the department's employees with an opportunity to share the content on TikTok without being logged into the application when using an official device.
"Communications on social media are delivered by separate systems through a small number of communications staff. TikTok communications, like all social media publishing, are delivered via third-party software and no Government (or personal) devices are being used to publish or monitor the platform directly," Wallace said.
Currently, TikTok access from government devices is also prohibited in more than half of US states due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government. In addition, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has approved a bill that could allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if they are believed to be a threat to national security.
In February, TikTok's use was banned by the Canadian government and the European Union's Commission and Parliament on all devices used by their employees for work.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала