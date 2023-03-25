https://sputniknews.com/20230325/uk-defense-chief-wallace-defends-use-of-tiktok-despite-ban-from-government-devices-1108787696.html

UK Defense Chief Wallace Defends Use of TikTok Despite Ban From Government Devices

The UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace on Saturday defended the use of Chinese video-sharing app TikTok

Earlier in March, the UK government banned officials from installing TikTok on government devices due to security reasons. However, the ban does not apply to personal devices. Wallace also said that the defense ministry's publishing model provided the department's employees with an opportunity to share the content on TikTok without being logged into the application when using an official device.Currently, TikTok access from government devices is also prohibited in more than half of US states due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government. In addition, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has approved a bill that could allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if they are believed to be a threat to national security.In February, TikTok's use was banned by the Canadian government and the European Union's Commission and Parliament on all devices used by their employees for work.

