Russian Mi-28 Helicopters Played Decisive Role in Fight Against Militants in Uganda: Armed Forces

A group of 12 Ugandan Air Force personnel completed an eight-month training course to pilot the Mi-28NE combat attack helicopters, declared the commander of the East African country's air force, Lieutenant General Charles Okidi.
A group of 12 Ugandan Air Force personnel completed an eight-month training course to pilot Mi-28NE combat attack helicopters, the commander of the East African country's air force, Lieutenant General Charles Okidi, announced. At the same time, 52 Ugandan military engineers received skills in servicing the Russian helicopters. Mi-28N Night Hunter (NATO reporting name "Havoc") is a Soviet and Russian attack helicopter which made its first flight in 1982. The aircraft is designed for search and destruction of tanks and other armored vehicles, as well as low-speed air targets and enemy manpower in conditions of armed resistance.Last year, Russia delivered a batch of Mi-28NE attack helicopters (an export version of the Night Hunter) to Uganda. Besides Russia and Uganda, Iraq and Algeria are operators of the aircraft.The LRA, which presents itself as an organization representing the interests of the Acholi people in northern Uganda, has been active since 1988. The militants are fighting against the central government of Uganda and are reported to have committed numerous human rights violations.
08:02 GMT 25.03.2023 (Updated: 08:04 GMT 25.03.2023)
The Mi-28N Night Hunter is a Soviet and Russian attack helicopter, which was designed for search and destruction of tanks and other armored vehicles, as well as low-speed air targets and enemy manpower in conditions of armed resistance.
A group of 12 Ugandan Air Force personnel completed an eight-month training course to pilot Mi-28NE combat attack helicopters, the commander
of the East African country's air force, Lieutenant General Charles Okidi, announced. At the same time, 52 Ugandan military engineers received skills in servicing the Russian helicopters.
"There is no doubt that the introduction of the attack helicopters into the battlefield changed the tides of war in Northern Uganda against the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) in favor of the UPDF [Uganda Peoples' Defense Forces] and continue to do so in the subsequent operations. So, with the acquisition of New Air Assets, we are ready to serve our beloved country more in that capacity," said Okidi, noting that the army hopes that the aircraft will help to finally turn the tide of hostilities in Uganda's favor.
Mi-28N Night Hunter (NATO reporting name "Havoc") is a Soviet and Russian attack helicopter which made its first flight in 1982
. The aircraft is designed for search and destruction of tanks and other armored vehicles, as well as low-speed air targets and enemy manpower in conditions of armed resistance.
Last year, Russia delivered a batch of Mi-28NE attack helicopters (an export version of the Night Hunter) to Uganda. Besides Russia and Uganda, Iraq and Algeria are operators of the aircraft.
The LRA, which presents itself as an organization representing the interests of the Acholi people in northern Uganda, has been active since 1988. The militants are fighting against the central government of Uganda and are reported to have committed numerous human rights violations.