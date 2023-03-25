https://sputniknews.com/20230325/russian-mi-28-helicopters-played-decisive-role-in-fight-against-militants-in-uganda-armed-forces-1108777538.html

Russian Mi-28 Helicopters Played Decisive Role in Fight Against Militants in Uganda: Armed Forces

A group of 12 Ugandan Air Force personnel completed an eight-month training course to pilot the Mi-28NE combat attack helicopters, declared the commander of the East African country's air force, Lieutenant General Charles Okidi.

A group of 12 Ugandan Air Force personnel completed an eight-month training course to pilot Mi-28NE combat attack helicopters, the commander of the East African country's air force, Lieutenant General Charles Okidi, announced. At the same time, 52 Ugandan military engineers received skills in servicing the Russian helicopters. Mi-28N Night Hunter (NATO reporting name "Havoc") is a Soviet and Russian attack helicopter which made its first flight in 1982. The aircraft is designed for search and destruction of tanks and other armored vehicles, as well as low-speed air targets and enemy manpower in conditions of armed resistance.Last year, Russia delivered a batch of Mi-28NE attack helicopters (an export version of the Night Hunter) to Uganda. Besides Russia and Uganda, Iraq and Algeria are operators of the aircraft.The LRA, which presents itself as an organization representing the interests of the Acholi people in northern Uganda, has been active since 1988. The militants are fighting against the central government of Uganda and are reported to have committed numerous human rights violations.

