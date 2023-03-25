https://sputniknews.com/20230325/raging-french-protests-highlight-macron-still-losing-despite-winning-no-confidence-vote---analyst-1108771386.html

Raging French Protests Highlight Macron 'Still Losing' Despite Winning No Confidence Vote - Analyst

Demonstrations held across France will inevitably intensify in the coming week and ultimately prove that even though French President Emmanuel Macron narrowly won a recent no-confidence vote, he's still not in the clear, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier told Sputnik.

Demonstrations held across France will inevitably intensify in the coming week and ultimately prove that even though French President Emmanuel Macron narrowly won a recent no-confidence vote, he's still not in the clear, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier told Sputnik."Macron is showing his lack of interest in diminishing the gap between the people and himself and he’s showing how he is stubborn," Magnier said on Radio Sputnik's Political Misfits on Friday. "It's getting very bad."Recent figures released by French unions indicated that upwards of three million people have participated in demonstrations, and numbers are likely to skyrocket in the following days as a new manifestation have been scheduled for the coming week.However, while the latest public outrage was emboldened by the pension reform, Magnier told show hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou that the movement is fueled by a larger disappointment with living costs."They’re saying 'Yes, of course the pension is important but everything is going wrong and Macron doesn’t represent us anymore,'" he added.In regards to a potential compromise, Magnier noted that despite Macron's efforts to calm tensions, the French president is "making things even worse." In fact, Magnier pointed out that if elections were held now, Macron would not prove a victor.Acknowledging the clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement officials, Magnier stated that the situation is likely to grow even more dire as protest spread across the nation. "People are angry," he said.

