International
Protests Against Israeli Judicial Reform Held in Tel Aviv
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230325/protests-against-israeli-judicial-reform-held-in-tel-aviv-1108776683.html
Protests Against Israeli Judicial Reform Held in Tel Aviv
Protests Against Israeli Judicial Reform Held in Tel Aviv
Thousands have been protesting against the judicial reform in Israel for 12 weeks now. The draft law presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, if adopted, will significantly curtail the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court and give the government control over the procedure of the appointment of judges.
2023-03-25T16:16+0000
2023-03-25T16:16+0000
world
israel
protest
benjamin netanyahu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/14/1108582734_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fcb6d27ed4f620bf327dca244075cc3c.jpg
Sputnik goes live from Tel Aviv as activists rally over the government’s plan to reform the judicial system.On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would get personally involved in the reform in order to find a solution as its opponents took to the streets in protest. He added that previously his hands were tied, but the new law denying the Supreme Court its right to declare the prime minister incapable of fulfilling his duties gave him more room to maneuver.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Protests Against Israeli Judicial Reform Held in Tel Aviv
Protests Against Israeli Judicial Reform Held in Tel Aviv
2023-03-25T16:16+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/14/1108582734_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_856165a65178cb39b1ab6b44fef9717b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
judicial reform, israeli supreme court, appointment of judges
judicial reform, israeli supreme court, appointment of judges

Protests Against Israeli Judicial Reform Held in Tel Aviv

16:16 GMT 25.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / Jack GuezProtesters gather for an 11th straight week of protests against the government's controversial judicial overhaul bill in Tel Aviv on March 18, 2023.
Protesters gather for an 11th straight week of protests against the government's controversial judicial overhaul bill in Tel Aviv on March 18, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / Jack Guez
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Thousands have been protesting against the judicial reform in Israel for 12 weeks now. The draft law presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, if adopted, will significantly curtail the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court and give the government control over the procedure of the appointment of judges.
Sputnik goes live from Tel Aviv as activists rally over the government’s plan to reform the judicial system.
On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would get personally involved in the reform in order to find a solution as its opponents took to the streets in protest. He added that previously his hands were tied, but the new law denying the Supreme Court its right to declare the prime minister incapable of fulfilling his duties gave him more room to maneuver.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала