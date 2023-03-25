https://sputniknews.com/20230325/protests-against-israeli-judicial-reform-held-in-tel-aviv-1108776683.html
Protests Against Israeli Judicial Reform Held in Tel Aviv
Protests Against Israeli Judicial Reform Held in Tel Aviv
Thousands have been protesting against the judicial reform in Israel for 12 weeks now. The draft law presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, if adopted, will significantly curtail the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court and give the government control over the procedure of the appointment of judges.
Sputnik goes live from Tel Aviv as activists rally over the government's plan to reform the judicial system.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would get personally involved in the reform in order to find a solution as its opponents took to the streets in protest. He added that previously his hands were tied, but the new law denying the Supreme Court its right to declare the prime minister incapable of fulfilling his duties gave him more room to maneuver.
Protests Against Israeli Judicial Reform Held in Tel Aviv
Thousands have been protesting against the judicial reform in Israel for 12 weeks now. The draft law presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, if adopted, will significantly curtail the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court and give the government control over the procedure of the appointment of judges.
Sputnik goes live from Tel Aviv as activists rally over the government’s plan to reform the judicial system.
On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would get personally involved in the reform in order to find a solution as its opponents took to the streets in protest. He added that previously his hands were tied, but the new law denying the Supreme Court its right to declare the prime minister incapable of fulfilling his duties gave him more room to maneuver.
