Poland has chided Germany for not being as generous as it should have been in supporting Ukraine.

Germany has been lambasted by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki for ostensibly failing to contribute a fair proportion of supplies to Ukraine.Berlin was rebuked by the Polish leader as a state that ought to be "sending more weapons, sending more ammunition, and giving more money to Ukraine, because they are the richest and the biggest country by far," according to a US media outlet.Morawiecki weighed in on Berlin’s original reluctance to support Kiev with lethal weapons, which was finally crushed last year. At the time, bowing to Washington-driven pressure, Germany reversed its practice of blocking lethal weapons from being sent to conflict zones and dipped into its stockpiles of anti-tank weapons and Stinger anti-aircraft defense systems, sending them to Kiev authorities. Furthermore, Berlin announced a decision to send 14 Leopard 2A6 battle tanks to Ukraine in late January - once again, under a pressure from the US. "Three months ago, Germany said it's not possible — now, it’s possible, so they are changing their approach," the Polish leader was quoted as quipping.But Mateusz Morawiecki was not done with Berlin. He lambasted its former energy policies, heavily reliant on importing Russian gas. The Polish Prime Minister, who recently reveal3d that his country was mulling boosting the production of ammunition for Kiev amid depleting stockpiles, added that he regularly conversed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the issue of support for Ukraine.The Polish PM also had suggestions regarding the joint EU fund, known as the European Peace Facility, that reimburses states, in part, for their weapons-gifting to Ukraine. Again, Morawiecki took a dim view of Germany's contribution to the fund, calling it just "proportional" to the country’s size.As for Poland, he said it will seek to have Brussels partially reimburse all its donations, tanks and jets included. Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda said Poland will hand over the first four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine shortly.In the EU bloc Poland holds the lead in military support to the Kiev regime in percent of GDP, according to data provided by the Ukraine Support Tracker. Warsaw has not held back in its scathing criticism of such European powerhouses as Germany and France for alleged shortcomings in playing their part when it came to propping up Kiev."I'm not attacking them, I'm just stating the obvious," the Prime Minister was quoted as saying.In the wake of the European Union leaders' summit in Brussels on March 23 – 24, the Polish leader underscored in a US media interview that both Brussels and NATO should rethink their spending rules in the direction of substantial military investments.The North Atlantic Treaty Organization's allies should hike up their spending target from the current 2 percent of the GDP, Mateusz Morawiecki insisted. Ever since Moscow began its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, NATO-member Poland has been frenziedly supporting the regime of anti-Russian sanctions and willingly on board with the drive to deliver vast quantities of military aid to the Kiev authorities. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's regime. The Kremlin said that pumping Ukraine with weapons would have a detrimental effect on the conflict. Furthermore, the Russian Foreign Ministry has warned on numerous occasions that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

