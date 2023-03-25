https://sputniknews.com/20230325/los-angeles-public-school-district-reaches-historic-deal-with-union-employees-after-3-day-strike-1108771524.html

Los Angeles Public School District Reaches 'Historic' Deal With Union Employees After 3-Day Strike

The Los Angeles Unified School District and union leaders announced on Friday that they reached a historic agreement to meet the demands of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) members following a three-day strike led by the employees.

The Los Angeles Unified School District and union leaders announced on Friday that they reached a historic agreement to meet the demands of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) members following a three-day strike led by the employees.“Los Angeles Unified today announced that it has reached an agreement with SEIU Local 99 on a new contract that significantly increases salaries for its more than 30,000 members,” said LAUSD in a statement.The provisional deal should include:Free health care will also be provided for any employee who works at least four hours a day, said district Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.The deal will also provide workers with a one-time $1,000 raise, will set the district’s minimum wage at $22.52 and create a $3 million educational and professional development fund for union members.If the deal is agreed to, it will also increase hours and compensation for paraprofessionals serving students with special needs, and will invest $3 million in an Education and Professional Development Fund.“When we started negotiating with SEIU, we promised to deliver on three goals. We wanted to honor and elevate the dignity of our workforce and correct well-known, decades-long inequities impacting the lowest-wage earners. We wanted to continue supporting critical services for our students. We wanted to protect the financial viability of the district for the long haul. Promises made, promises delivered,” said the superintendent said in a statement.“I have no doubt that this contract will be seen as a precedent-setting, historic contract that elevates the dignity, the humanity of our workforce, respects the needs of our students, but also guarantees the fiscal viability of our district for years to come," Carvalho said, who credited Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for helping reach the agreement.“Our workers at school, often they’re making less than kids in high school working at fast food jobs,” said Chris Acosta, a teacher.“I’m married with a spouse who helps, but we go check by check,” added Erica Cabrera, a special education assistant.The full union, which includes 30,000 workers, will have to vote on the deal before changes to the school system are made. About 400,000 students will now return to their classrooms as schools will reopen following the deal. But despite having their children out of school, some LAUSD parents supported the strike:“It’s obvious all over the schools that we’re really not putting the support where it’s needed and our children are suffering because of that," said am LAUSD parent.

