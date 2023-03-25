International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230325/joseph-kasa-vubu-father-of-dr-congo-independence-1108776559.html
Joseph Kasa-Vubu, Father of DR Congo Independence
Joseph Kasa-Vubu, Father of DR Congo Independence
Yesterday, the Congolese commemorated the death of Joseph Kasa-Vubu, the first President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who died in 1969 at his residence on Mount Kisundi in the city of Boma.
2023-03-25T06:11+0000
2023-03-25T06:11+0000
africa
infographic
democratic republic of the congo
president
independence
central africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/19/1108776411_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d3b8de43c811e28eed0da9e614a4661b.png
Born in 1917 in Dizi and deceased on March 24, 1969 in Boma, Joseph Kasa-Vubu was the leader of the ABAKO party and is considered one of the most moderate Congolese politicians. Called in Congo the "father of independence", he was the first President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which was known as the Republic of the Congo at the time.
africa
democratic republic of the congo
central africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/19/1108776411_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_631605cacbdb6c48c5dea0bc6d4e28b0.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kasa-vubu, kasa vubu, drc independence, congo independence, congo president, drc president
kasa-vubu, kasa vubu, drc independence, congo independence, congo president, drc president

Joseph Kasa-Vubu, Father of DR Congo Independence

06:11 GMT 25.03.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Yesterday, the Congolese commemorated the death of Joseph Kasa-Vubu, the first President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who died in 1969 at his residence on Mount Kisundi in the city of Boma.
Born in 1917 in Dizi and deceased on March 24, 1969 in Boma, Joseph Kasa-Vubu was the leader of the ABAKO party and is considered one of the most moderate Congolese politicians. Called in Congo the "father of independence", he was the first President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which was known as the Republic of the Congo at the time.
Joseph Kasa-Vubu, Father of DR Congo Independence - Sputnik International
Joseph Kasa-Vubu, Father of DR Congo Independence - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала