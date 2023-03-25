https://sputniknews.com/20230325/joseph-kasa-vubu-father-of-dr-congo-independence-1108776559.html
Joseph Kasa-Vubu, Father of DR Congo Independence
Joseph Kasa-Vubu, Father of DR Congo Independence
Yesterday, the Congolese commemorated the death of Joseph Kasa-Vubu, the first President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who died in 1969 at his residence on Mount Kisundi in the city of Boma.
Born in 1917 in Dizi and deceased on March 24, 1969 in Boma, Joseph Kasa-Vubu was the leader of the ABAKO party and is considered one of the most moderate Congolese politicians. Called in Congo the "father of independence", he was the first President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which was known as the Republic of the Congo at the time.
