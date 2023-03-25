https://sputniknews.com/20230325/israeli-protesters-promise-week-of-paralysis-amid-attempted-judicial-overhaul-1108772831.html

Israeli Protesters Promise ‘Week of Paralysis’ Amid Attempted Judicial Overhaul

Israeli Protesters Promise ‘Week of Paralysis’ Amid Attempted Judicial Overhaul

Demonstrators have vowed to “paralyze” Israel this week in response to the government’s declaration that it intends to pass a bill that would give it direct control over important Supreme Court appointments.

2023-03-25T04:17+0000

2023-03-25T04:17+0000

2023-03-25T04:15+0000

world

israel

benjamin netanyahu

political protest

judicial reform

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/19/1108772685_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_98eca9fbbb5afa52a117bbba15f33658.jpg

Demonstrators have vowed to “paralyze” Israel this week in response to the government’s declaration that it intends to pass a bill that would give it direct control over important Supreme Court appointments.Protesters who oppose Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial attempts to bring the judiciary under the control of his coalition announced on Friday that starting on Sunday, they will be launching major demonstrations in cities including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.Protesters say they will be turning out en masse to express their displeasure with pro-Netanyahu ministers and lawmakers on Sunday and Monday, and promised “days of paralysis” on Wednesday and Thursday, which will reportedly include a “giant protest” at the Israeli legislature in Jerusalem.Describing the proposed changes to the court system as an “attempt to turn Israel into a dictatorship,” protesters vowed that “millions” will turn out to “defend the State of Israel and the Declaration of Independence.”“Every citizen who wants to live in a democracy must come out to the streets and oppose the dictatorship at all costs,” the statement insisted.Ongoing threats by military reservists — like a recent pledge by 100 backup members of the Air Force to stop following orders if the judicial changes are made — reportedly led the Israeli military’s chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Herzl Halevi, to suggest the protests call Israel’s military readiness into question.Netanyahu demanded a swift end to what he called “the refusal to serve,” demanding Sunday that the military’s chief of staff and the heads of the security services to “aggressively combat” the phenomenon.”“There’s no place for refusal to serve in the public discourse,” he claimed, insisting that “a state that wishes to exist can’t tolerate such phenomena and we will not tolerate it as well.”

https://sputniknews.com/20230225/hundreds-of-thousands-march-against-judicial-reform-in-israel-1107808672.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

israel, protests, week of paralysis, judicial overhaul