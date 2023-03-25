https://sputniknews.com/20230325/eus-hawkish-top-diplomat-claims-chinas-ukraine-peace-plan-not-sufficient-to-end-crisis-1108780931.html

EU’s Hawkish Top Diplomat Claims China’s Ukraine Peace Plan ‘Not Sufficient’ to End Crisis

EU’s Hawkish Top Diplomat Claims China’s Ukraine Peace Plan ‘Not Sufficient’ to End Crisis

The top EU diplomat brushed off a negotiated settlement to the Ukrainian crisis last spring, saying the conflict would be “won on the battlefield” with the help of military aid from Brussels. In December, he said the crisis would be solved through the provision of “security guarantees for Ukraine,” as well as “reparations” payments from Russia.

2023-03-25T11:11+0000

2023-03-25T11:11+0000

2023-03-25T11:11+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

josep borrell

ukraine

china

russia

peace plan

peace plan

peace

peace process

peace deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106103757_0:0:3122:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_15701d1ca0e6fb9cc953dbf147f8f6e3.jpg

China’s 12-point Ukraine peace plan may not be "entirely pro-Moscow," but is still "not sufficient" to resolve the conflict, European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has said.Borrell did not elaborate on what exactly China’s peace plan lacks. The proposal, unveiled last month, calls for an immediate ceasefire, respect for the legitimate security interests of all countries, an end to sanctions and the resolution of the humanitarian crisis in the conflict zone.At his meeting with President Xi Jinping last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “many of the provisions of the peace plan put forward by China are in agreement with with Russian approaches for a peaceful settlement,” but added that presently, Moscow has not seen “readiness” from the West and their Ukrainian client state to accept its provisions.President Biden dismissed the peace plan outright last month, saying it was “not rational” because Putin has praised it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the proposal would be meaningless if Beijing did not demonstrate that it was “on the side of a fair peace, which means on our side.” A White House National Security Council spokesman said Washington would consider any ceasefire stemming from Xi’s visit to Russia “unacceptable, because all that’s gonna do is ratify Russia’s conquests to date.”Borrell, who came out as an outspoken proponent of a military solution to the Ukrainian crisis last year, did not elaborate on what Xi may have told Putin regarding nuclear weapons use. Russia, unlike the EU’s US ally, has very strict safeguards in place which prohibit the use of such arms (even at the tactical level) unless Russia’s very existence is deemed to be under threat. Washington, for its part, not only lacks such constraints, but has supported the Kiev regime’s efforts to acquire a dirty bomb, sat idly by amid continued Ukrainian shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, and allowed its UK allies to send depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine.

https://sputniknews.com/20230325/seymour-hersh-biden-blew-up-pipelines-over-german-foot-dragging-on-ukraine-aid-1108770914.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230322/british-media-downplays-risks-of-depleted-uranium-ammo-now-russians-are-the-target-1108685922.html

ukraine

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

ukraine, peace deal, china peace proposal, josep borrell, russia