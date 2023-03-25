Erdogan, Putin Discuss Situation in Ukraine by Phone

International
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, during which the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and bilateral relations
"President [Erdogan] spoke by phone with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The call addressed the steps to strengthen the Turkiye-Russia relations, as well as the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war," the presidency of the Turkish leader said. During the phone conversation, Erdogan also "thanked President Putin for his positive stance regarding the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative" and stressed the importance Ankara attached to the immediate cessation of the Ukraine conflict through peaceful negotiations, the office added. The grain deal signed between Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine and the United Nations in July 2022 and extended for 120 days in November 2022 was due to automatically renew for another 120 days on March 18 unless either of the signatories object. Russia said on Monday it did not mind extending the deal but only for 60 days, which was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday.The Black Sea Grain Initiative, also known as the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports, provides for the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers over the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea. Moscow has repeatedly said that most vessels carrying Ukrainian grain do not reach the world's poorest countries and end up in Europe.
12:10 GMT 25.03.2023
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, during which the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and bilateral relations, the office of the Turkish leader said.
"President [Erdogan] spoke by phone with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The call addressed the steps to strengthen the Turkiye-Russia relations, as well as the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war," the presidency of the Turkish leader said.
During the phone conversation, Erdogan also "thanked President Putin for his positive stance regarding the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative" and stressed the importance Ankara attached to the immediate cessation of the Ukraine conflict through peaceful negotiations, the office added.

"President Erdogan added that the two countries [Turkiye and Russia] could take further steps based on the economic cooperation agreed upon in [the Russian resort city of] Sochi [last year]," the office said.

The grain deal signed between Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine and the United Nations in July 2022 and extended for 120 days in November 2022 was due to automatically renew for another 120 days on March 18 unless either of the signatories object. Russia said on Monday it did not mind extending the deal but only for 60 days, which was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, also known as the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports, provides for the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers over the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea. Moscow has repeatedly said that most vessels carrying Ukrainian grain do not reach the world's poorest countries and end up in Europe.
