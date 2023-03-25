https://sputniknews.com/20230325/claims-of-russian-influence-in-africa-reflect-wests-neo-colonial-approach-russian-ambassador-1108779760.html

Claims of Russian Influence in Africa Reflect West's Neo-Colonial Approach: Russian Ambassador

France has made many statements that "reflect the neo-colonial approach of Western countries to cooperation with African states," Russian Ambassador to the Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso (non-resident) Alexey Saltykov says.

France's statements on Russia's influence in Africa "reflect the neo-colonial approach of Western countries to cooperation with African states," Russian Ambassador to the Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso (non-resident) Alexey Saltykov says in an interview with Sputnik.The diplomat made his statement when answering a question about France's claims that Russian activities are behind the country's deteriorating relations with countries in the Sahel, namely Burkina Faso and Mali.The military governments of the two states ended accords on military cooperation with France, which subsequently withdrew it troops from Mali in 2022 and from Burkina Faso in 2023. The French forces were present in the countries under the pretext of combatting a terrorist insurgency that has been raging in the region since 2011.This comes against the backdrop of anti-French protests in the Sahelian countries, with protesters accusing France of being unable to achieve the declared goal of countering terrorism and experts, as well as activists, noting that that France, a former colonial power that controlled a huge piece of Africa, uses its presence on the continent to protect its egoistic interests and not the security of Africans.In his turn, French President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of pursuing a "predatory project" in Africa, noting that "a number of powers who want to spread their influence in Africa are doing this to hurt France, hurt its language, sow doubts, but above all pursue certain interests".According to Ambassador Saltykov, the reason behind France's deteriorating influence in Africa is that local people have started to doubt the benefits of cooperation with the former colonial power.Alexey Saltykov believes that "there should be a principled position of the Burkinabe leadership."In his opinion, it is Burkina Faso that decides who it wants to cooperate with, as it is a sovereign state.He also adds that in line with the UN Charter, "there should not be a policy based on some kind of rules, prescribed by unknown countries," "secondly, no one saw these rules in their eyes," "thirdly, these rules change depending on the political situation, and it is natural that the leaders of states understand that they must rely primarily on the UN Charter, which is a universal document for building relationships."As for the situation linked to the terrorist threat in the Sahel countries, the ambassador says "we understand that no state alone can cope with this problem now, as much coordination of efforts as possible is required.""Therefore, based on these fundamental principles, I think that Moscow should remain in contact with the African states," he sums up.At the same time, Saltykov states that African problems should be solved by Africans themselves. This sentiment was recently expressed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said that "African problems" require "African solutions."However, Russia is ready to assist in this process, he adds.Along with that, the ambassador elaborated on the Russian Embassy in Burkina Faso, which was closed in 1992 "due to financial circumstances."Moscow also expects that Burkina Faso and the Ivory Coast will be represented by high-level delegations at the second Russia-Africa Summit, the ambassador says.The first Russia-Africa Summit was held in October 2019 in the Russian city of Sochi, and the second is scheduled for July 2023 in St. Petersburg. According to the ambassador, the Russian side has already sent invitations to the leadership of both countries.The current priority of Burkina Faso's interim president, Captain Ibrahim Traore, is to ensure security in the country, the diplomat underlines.In September 2022, Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the then-leader of Burkina Faso's interim government who came to power through a coup earlier in 2022, was ousted by a group of military officers led by Traore in what became the second military takeover in the country in eight months.

