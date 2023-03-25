https://sputniknews.com/20230325/chatgpts-personal-user-data-leaks-due-to-large-scale-bug-openai-1108776808.html

ChatGPT's Personal User Data Leaks Due to Large-Scale Bug: OpenAI

Personal user data of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, has been compromised because of a bug, which was later discovered by chatbot developer OpenAI

"We took ChatGPT offline earlier this week due to a bug in an open-source library which allowed some users to see titles from another active user’s chat history," the company said in a statement, adding that the error is now fixed. Hours before the company took ChatGPT offline, it was possible to see another active user's first and last name, email, payment address, the last four digits of a credit card and its expiration date, the statement read. In total, around 1.2 percent of ChatGPT subscribers were affected by the data leak, the company said, adding that the figure is "extremely low." On Monday, users reported large-scale failures in the chatbot's operation. The number of complaints exceeded 1,000 in the United States. Disruptions were also reported in the United Kingdom, Canada and Israel. ChatGPT gained popularity after its launch in November 2022, acquiring its first million users in less than a week. In late January, Microsoft said it would invest "billions of dollars" in OpenAI. Earlier in March, OpenAI introduced a new multimodal AI model, GPT-4, capable of recognizing both text and images, as well as solving complex problems with greater accuracy.

