https://sputniknews.com/20230325/chatgpts-personal-user-data-leaks-due-to-large-scale-bug-openai-1108776808.html
ChatGPT's Personal User Data Leaks Due to Large-Scale Bug: OpenAI
ChatGPT's Personal User Data Leaks Due to Large-Scale Bug: OpenAI
Personal user data of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, has been compromised because of a bug, which was later discovered by chatbot developer OpenAI
2023-03-25T06:37+0000
2023-03-25T06:37+0000
2023-03-25T06:37+0000
world
data leaks
personal data
openai
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/17/1106611200_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f2700d3cb9c41e3601f8d6e1b41618ae.jpg
"We took ChatGPT offline earlier this week due to a bug in an open-source library which allowed some users to see titles from another active user’s chat history," the company said in a statement, adding that the error is now fixed. Hours before the company took ChatGPT offline, it was possible to see another active user's first and last name, email, payment address, the last four digits of a credit card and its expiration date, the statement read. In total, around 1.2 percent of ChatGPT subscribers were affected by the data leak, the company said, adding that the figure is "extremely low." On Monday, users reported large-scale failures in the chatbot's operation. The number of complaints exceeded 1,000 in the United States. Disruptions were also reported in the United Kingdom, Canada and Israel. ChatGPT gained popularity after its launch in November 2022, acquiring its first million users in less than a week. In late January, Microsoft said it would invest "billions of dollars" in OpenAI. Earlier in March, OpenAI introduced a new multimodal AI model, GPT-4, capable of recognizing both text and images, as well as solving complex problems with greater accuracy.
https://sputniknews.com/20221228/biggest-baddest-and-most-brazen-cyberattacks-hacks-and-data-leaks-of-2022-1105862394.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/17/1106611200_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f2c7116665fc6ad4846f96bee051a4a3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
personal user data, artificial intelligence, chatbot developer
personal user data, artificial intelligence, chatbot developer
ChatGPT's Personal User Data Leaks Due to Large-Scale Bug: OpenAI
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Personal user data of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, has been compromised because of a bug, which was later discovered by chatbot developer OpenAI, the company said on Saturday.
"We took ChatGPT offline earlier this week due to a bug in an open-source library which allowed some users to see titles from another active user’s chat history," the company said in a statement, adding that the error is now fixed.
Hours before the company took ChatGPT offline, it was possible to see another active user's first and last name, email, payment address, the last four digits of a credit card and its expiration date, the statement read.
In total, around 1.2 percent of ChatGPT
subscribers were affected by the data leak, the company said, adding that the figure is "extremely low."
28 December 2022, 18:03 GMT
On Monday, users reported large-scale failures in the chatbot's operation. The number of complaints exceeded 1,000 in the United States. Disruptions were also reported in the United Kingdom, Canada and Israel.
ChatGPT gained popularity after its launch in November 2022, acquiring its first million users in less than a week. In late January, Microsoft said it would invest "billions of dollars" in OpenAI. Earlier in March, OpenAI introduced a new multimodal AI model, GPT-4, capable of recognizing both text and images, as well as solving complex problems with greater accuracy.