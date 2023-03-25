International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230325/british-armed-forces-lag-behind-ukraine-in-lethal-military-kit-gifted-by-uk-minister-says-1108781379.html
British Armed Forces 'Lag Behind' Ukraine in 'Lethal' Military Kit Gifted by UK, Minister Says
British Armed Forces 'Lag Behind' Ukraine in 'Lethal' Military Kit Gifted by UK, Minister Says
Ukraine's military is being outfitted at the expense of the UK with a sophistication that Britain's own Armed Forces cannot boast of, Minister of State for the Armed Forces James Stephen Heappey stated.
2023-03-25T11:51+0000
2023-03-25T11:51+0000
military
uk
military
military equipment
ukraine crisis
armed forces
ben wallace
challenger 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/19/1108780105_0:169:3041:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_4b3f57867813182a8750ee6e2a328618.jpg
Ukraine's military is being outfitted at the expense of the UK with a sophistication that Britain's own Armed Forces cannot boast of, James Heappey has fulminated. Amid unwavering UK military support for Ukraine, which has included pledges of a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks to be supplied at the end of March, added to the defense, artillery, and financial aid funneled to Kiev, Heappey was cited by media outlets as calling on the defense industry to "help boost our capabilities."Ever since Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2002, Britain has bent over backwards in leading the charge to arm Ukraine. Amounting to over $2.7 billion, UK military aid to the regime in Kiev was second only to the US in 2022, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy’s Ukraine Support Tracker. Everything from tanks and artillery to anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, armored vehicles, electronic warfare equipment, training, and intelligence support have been funneled to Ukraine amid NATO's proxy war against Russia.While the UK's top military brass may have reportedly fumed over the depletion of their own stockpiles of weapons and ammunition, it has done little to slow the pace of arms deliveries. Anonymous officials were cited by local media as complaining that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had embraced the approach of “cut the Army, hollow it out further by gifting [equipment to Ukraine] with no plans to replace [equipment] for five to seven years.”In what appeared to be a humiliating downgrade for Britain’s elite, all-volunteer Army, a senior US general was reported as informing UK Minister of Defense Ben Wallace earlier in the year that the Pentagon no longer considers his country's military as a “top-tier” force.Calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to amp up Britain’s defense spending come against the backdrop of a raging cost of living crisis and growing fears of a recession.Throughout the ongoing rush to boost weapons supplies to Kiev, Moscow has made every effort to warn London and other NATO countries of the risks associated with this stance. Delivery of advanced weapons to Ukraine, apart from the obvious threat of escalating the conflict into a hot war with Russia, is fraught with the imminent dangers of such aid finding its way into the hands of criminal and terrorist groups via the flourishing weapons smuggling black market operating in the chaos-ridden country.
https://sputniknews.com/20230223/uk-defense-chief-ready-to-send-more-tanks-to-ukraine-to-replace-losses-as-army-runs-critically-low-1107749817.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230206/how-aid-to-ukraine-has-left-britains-military-in-a-sorry-state-1107021034.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/19/1108780105_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a632ee63f104c14d85505f7d908ac56.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk minister of state for the armed forces james stephen heappey, uk armed forces, lag behind ukraine, lethal and sophisticated military kit, britain's armyhollowed out, gifting of military equipment to kiev regime, more sophisticated in their sensors, more lethal in their munitions, than uk forces
uk minister of state for the armed forces james stephen heappey, uk armed forces, lag behind ukraine, lethal and sophisticated military kit, britain's armyhollowed out, gifting of military equipment to kiev regime, more sophisticated in their sensors, more lethal in their munitions, than uk forces

British Armed Forces 'Lag Behind' Ukraine in 'Lethal' Military Kit Gifted by UK, Minister Says

11:51 GMT 25.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / SERGEI SUPINSKYUkrainian soldiers carry a machine gun as they take part in military drills a few kilometers from the border with Belarus, on February 20, 2023.
Ukrainian soldiers carry a machine gun as they take part in military drills a few kilometers from the border with Belarus, on February 20, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / SERGEI SUPINSKY
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
It was earlier reported that the British Army was being “hollowed out” by the eager gifting of military equipment to the Kiev regime, with the UK Treasury ostensibly warning in February that there will be "no new money" for the country's own defense establishment.
Ukraine's military is being outfitted at the expense of the UK with a sophistication that Britain's own Armed Forces cannot boast of, James Heappey has fulminated.

"I find it nuts that I can procure stuff at speed for the Ukrainian armed forces that make them, in some cases, more sophisticated in their sensors and more lethal in their munitions than the UK is. We’ve seen the speed with which we can make a difference for Ukraine. So why on earth wouldn’t we want to do that for our own armed forces?" Britain's Armed Forces minister wondered in an interview with local radio.

Amid unwavering UK military support for Ukraine, which has included pledges of a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks to be supplied at the end of March, added to the defense, artillery, and financial aid funneled to Kiev, Heappey was cited by media outlets as calling on the defense industry to "help boost our capabilities."
UK Defense Chief Ben Wallace at a photo op visit to a military training camp where Ukrainian tankers are training to use Challenger 2 main battle tanks. Screengrab of Telegraph video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
UK Defense Chief Ready to Send More Tanks to Ukraine to Replace Losses as Army Runs Critically Low
23 February, 18:55 GMT
Ever since Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2002, Britain has bent over backwards in leading the charge to arm Ukraine. Amounting to over $2.7 billion, UK military aid to the regime in Kiev was second only to the US in 2022, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy’s Ukraine Support Tracker. Everything from tanks and artillery to anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, armored vehicles, electronic warfare equipment, training, and intelligence support have been funneled to Ukraine amid NATO's proxy war against Russia.
While the UK's top military brass may have reportedly fumed over the depletion of their own stockpiles of weapons and ammunition, it has done little to slow the pace of arms deliveries. Anonymous officials were cited by local media as complaining that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had embraced the approach of “cut the Army, hollow it out further by gifting [equipment to Ukraine] with no plans to replace [equipment] for five to seven years.”
In what appeared to be a humiliating downgrade for Britain’s elite, all-volunteer Army, a senior US general was reported as informing UK Minister of Defense Ben Wallace earlier in the year that the Pentagon no longer considers his country's military as a “top-tier” force.
Calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to amp up Britain’s defense spending come against the backdrop of a raging cost of living crisis and growing fears of a recession.
Members of the British military's 4th Mechanised Brigade parade through central London to attend a reception at the Houses of Parliament, Monday, April 22, 2013. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2023
Sputnik Explains
How Aid to Ukraine Has Left Britain's Military in a Sorry State
6 February, 18:55 GMT
Throughout the ongoing rush to boost weapons supplies to Kiev, Moscow has made every effort to warn London and other NATO countries of the risks associated with this stance. Delivery of advanced weapons to Ukraine, apart from the obvious threat of escalating the conflict into a hot war with Russia, is fraught with the imminent dangers of such aid finding its way into the hands of criminal and terrorist groups via the flourishing weapons smuggling black market operating in the chaos-ridden country.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала