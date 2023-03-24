https://sputniknews.com/20230324/videos-over-1-million-people-participate-in-french-protests-against-pension-reform-1108738928.html

Videos: Over 1 Million People Participate in French Protests Against Pension Reform

Videos: Over 1 Million People Participate in French Protests Against Pension Reform

Over one million people participated in demonstrations against the pension reform bill across France, according to the French Interior Ministry, while unions give the estimate at over three million, French media reported Thursday.

2023-03-24T01:57+0000

2023-03-24T01:57+0000

2023-03-24T01:56+0000

world

france

protests

pension reform

paris

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108738782_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f1a525e2b2a4ef0d86207aa3a4286de7.jpg

The interior ministry said 1.089 million demonstrators took to the streets in France on Thursday, double the amount present at the previous manifestation on March 15; however, it was less than at the demonstrations on January 19, 31 and March 7, the French media reported. Then, the number of protesters reportedly amounted to around 1.2 million. France's largest union, CGT, reported that a record 3.5 million people took part in the protests across the whole country, according to the media. The Paris demonstrations gathered around 120,000 people, according to the police, and 800,000, according to the union. Clashes between black bloc radicals and law enforcement officers broke out in the French capital during today's protests. A RIA Novosti correspondent reported that the police used tear gas to disperse protesters who managed to reach the Place de la Republique, demanding the area be cleared through loudspeakers. A water cannon was also seen at the scene. As of Thursday evening, 80 people were detained across France, and some 120 police officers were injured, French Interior Ministry said. Moreover, during a demonstration in the city of Rouen, a 40-year-old woman had her thumb blown off by a grenade, the TF1 broadcaster reported. Her injuries were seen to by medical workers. The report said the injured woman was a college teacher and had two children. In the southwestern city of Bordeux protests and clashes saw fire engulf the front door of the city's town hall building. Although it remained unclear who exactly ignited the flames, the blaze was later extinguished by officials.France's leading unions announced that the 10th nationwide protest against the pension reform would take place on March 28, according to the BFMTV broadcaster. Later in the day, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne commented on clashes between the demonstrators and police. "The violence and damage we saw today are unacceptable. I am grateful to the police and emergency services that were mobilized," Borne said on Twitter.There have been several nationwide strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the last two months, with over 1 million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and the protesters.

france

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pension reform, france, protests,