https://sputniknews.com/20230324/us-reportedly-investigating-why-air-defense-was-not-fully-operational-during-strike-in-syria-1108767218.html

US Reportedly Investigating Why Air Defense Was Not Fully Operational During Strike in Syria

US Reportedly Investigating Why Air Defense Was Not Fully Operational During Strike in Syria

The United States is investigating the reason why its air defense system was not fully operational during a strike on a US base in Syria, the New York Times said on Friday.

2023-03-24T19:58+0000

2023-03-24T19:58+0000

2023-03-24T19:56+0000

military

air defense

syria

us

lloyd austin

investigation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108767071_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_82b1bedf3b9801f84d51d4398f2ca29e.jpg

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said earlier in the day that the US military had carried out airstrikes on facilities belonging to groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) after an Iranian drone attacked a coalition base in northeast Syria, killing one US contractor. The US military does not know at present why the system did not work as it should and the circumstances are under investigation, the report said, citing two officials. One of the officials explained that the Avenger missile defense system on the base, named RLZ, may have been experiencing some unexpected maintenance issue, despite the fact that the troops were on high alert given that Iranian-backed groups had conducted 78 attacks in the past two years, US media reported. Two service members injured during the attack were treated on site, while three others were evacuated to the medical facility in Iraq along with a wounded contractor, a release issued late Thursday by the Pentagon detailed. The Defense Department did not reveal the identity of the killed person, pending notification of family, one official said, according to the report. US officials said on Friday that Iran-backed militias fired about a dozen of rockets while attacking a second US base in the area, but that strike did not result in casualties. The US military controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian government has repeatedly called the US military presence in the provinces an occupation aimed at stealing Syria’s oil.

https://sputniknews.com/20230324/us-conducts-airstrike-in-syria-after-american-forces-struck-by-iranian-uav-near-coalition-base-1108739579.html

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, syria, air defense, airstrikes, drone