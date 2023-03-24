US Investor Michael Calvey Sentenced to Suspended Term Reportedly Leaves Russia

https://sputniknews.com/20230324/us-investor-michael-calvey-sentenced-to-suspended-term-leaves-russia-1108744818.html
US investor and Baring Vostok investment fund founder Michael Calvey, who was sentenced to a 5.5-year suspended term for embezzlement, has left Russia, a source told Sputnik on Friday.
Calvey's lawyer later said that his client plans to return to Russia for the consideration of his complaint if he is granted a visa.Michael Calvey was taken into custody in 2019 along with other executives of the private equity firm, Baring Vostok. He was charged with embezzling 2.5 billion rubles (nearly $34 million) from Russia's Vostochny Bank. In 2021, a Moscow court handed Calvey a five-and-a-half-year suspended sentence. His business partner, French banker Philippe Delpal, was given a suspended sentence of four years and six months. According to sources, he also left Russia.
08:15 GMT 24.03.2023 (Updated: 08:40 GMT 24.03.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US investor and Baring Vostok investment fund founder Michael Calvey, who was sentenced to a 5.5-year suspended term for embezzlement, has left Russia, a source told Sputnik on Friday.
Calvey's lawyer later said that his client plans to return to Russia for the consideration of his complaint if he is granted a visa.
Michael Calvey was taken into custody in 2019 along with other executives of the private equity firm, Baring Vostok. He was charged with embezzling 2.5 billion rubles (nearly $34 million) from Russia's Vostochny Bank.
15 August 2019, 11:55 GMT
In 2021, a Moscow court handed Calvey a five-and-a-half-year suspended sentence. His business partner, French banker Philippe Delpal, was given a suspended sentence of four years and six months. According to sources, he also left Russia.