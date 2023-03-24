https://sputniknews.com/20230324/us-investor-michael-calvey-sentenced-to-suspended-term-leaves-russia-1108744818.html

US Investor Michael Calvey Sentenced to Suspended Term Reportedly Leaves Russia

US Investor Michael Calvey Sentenced to Suspended Term Reportedly Leaves Russia

US investor and Baring Vostok investment fund founder Michael Calvey, who was sentenced to a 5.5-year suspended term for embezzlement, has left Russia, a source told Sputnik on Friday.

Calvey's lawyer later said that his client plans to return to Russia for the consideration of his complaint if he is granted a visa.Michael Calvey was taken into custody in 2019 along with other executives of the private equity firm, Baring Vostok. He was charged with embezzling 2.5 billion rubles (nearly $34 million) from Russia's Vostochny Bank. In 2021, a Moscow court handed Calvey a five-and-a-half-year suspended sentence. His business partner, French banker Philippe Delpal, was given a suspended sentence of four years and six months. According to sources, he also left Russia.

